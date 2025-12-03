Gaby Dalkin is one of those chefs that is big on all the platforms, her Instagram is in the six figures and her TikTok isn’t far behind. Her consistent messaging of clean California living via delicious and indulgent (but healthy) food has clearly struck a chord with her loyal followers and fans.

We caught up with Gaby freshly off Maternity leave and dove right into her world of grilling anything and everything, including decadent dessert treats like the interestingly named Snickerdoodle Pizookie (i.e. a cookie grilled in a pizza-style pan), which she relates back to her days of tennis practice in Arizona. After our chat, we’ll run you through how to make the perfect pizookie on your next camping trip or backyard grill sesh.

To start — what is a pizookie?

Pizookie is half pizza, half cookie. So it’s a traditional cookie dough base that you bake in some form of a pizza tin or a small skillet. It’s phenomenal. You can do chocolate chip, you can do snickerdoodle, you can do M&M. If you want to add nuts, I support you, but don’t invite me over. You do with it what you will.

I love nuts, but not in something with chocolate. I need my mouth to get to the chocolate as fast as humanly possible, so the nuts get in the way.

You mentioned that you use a skillet, what are some alternatives to using a skillet if you don’t have one at home? Or is that a must?

I use a 9-10 inch skillet. Any oven heat-safe baking dish is totally fine.

I like the skillet because it’s a little bit thicker than just a traditional baking tin. If you are doing this (recipe) on a smoker or a grill, you have a little bit more of a barrier between the pizookie and the heat source. If you are cooking this in a traditional oven, which you totally can, then a regular baking pan is fine.

What are the benefits of using a smoker for this recipe?

My latest cookbook is all about grilling, so everything in the entire book was either done on a smoker or a grill of some sort. It all started because during COVID, we didn’t have a kitchen, so I was cooking everything on my grill or my smoker, including frittatas, cookies, etc. I wanted to test to see if baked goods translated as well in an outdoor setting, and they do. If you’re firing up ribs and steaks and you’ve already got a grill or smoker going, you might as well throw a delicious dessert on there, too, so you’re not heating up your oven if it’s a hot summer day.

Are there any flavor benefits to using a smoker?

If you are smoking for a long period of time, it would change the flavor profile, but this bakes for a short amount of time, so it doesn’t take on any smoking flavor.