Is A TikTok Ban Really Growing Closer To Happening?

TikTok has brought the world some top-tier content, but it also has the power to make you think that a $40 ice cube tray is worth it, and that’s why it can be a little dangerous. The app has been subject to a number of controversies over the years, and it seems like it’s getting closer to possibly being banned altogether.

Last month, the House of Representatives passed a bill that requires ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, to sell the app or face a ban in the U.S. The bill, which is called “Protecting Americans From Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act,” prevents any app store in the U.S. from hosting ByteDance’s apps, including TikTok, unless the app severs ties to ByteDance within six months. Now, that timeline is being extended by 90 days, which House Speaker Mike Johnson hopes will give more time for a decision.

The Hollywood Reporter states that the newly revised TikTok ban proposal is part of a bigger bill that aims to provide emergency aid for Ukraine and Israel. The House is expected to vote on Saturday. If that passes, it will have to move to the senate. President Biden has previously said he intends to pass the law.

TikTok responded, “It is unfortunate that the House of Representatives is using the cover of important foreign and humanitarian assistance to once again jam through a ban bill that would trample the free speech rights of 170 million Americans, devastate 7 million businesses, and shutter a platform that contributes $24 billion to the U.S. economy, annually.”

So what does that mean for your favorite BookTok? The future is uncertain…but there will probably be another app to take over soon. RIP Vine.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)