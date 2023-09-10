On Saturday, September 9, Coco Gauff made tennis history after she beat Aryna Sabalenka to win the 2023 US Open title. According to CBS, the 19-year-old player became the youngest American woman to win the tournament since Serena Williams. After the landmark victory, Gauff took to TikTok to bask in the moment with a very fitting soundtrack.

In a video captioned “This Barbie is the US Open Champion 💞,” Gauff is seen lipsynching along to Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s song “Barbie World.” The track, which appears on the Barbie movie’s official soundtrack, is all about confidence, of which Gauff has plenty.

During Gauff’s victory speech, she let her confidence shine bright as she clapped back at those who doubted she would come out on top.

Honestly, thank you to the people who didn’t believe in me. Like a month ago, I won a 500 title, and people said I would stop at that. Two weeks ago, I won a 1,000 title, and people were saying that was the biggest I was going to get. So three weeks later, I’m here with this trophy right now. I tried my best to carry this with grace, and I’ve been doing my best. So honestly, to those who thought [they] were putting water on my fire, you’re really adding gas to it. And now I’m really burning so bright right now.

Sports stars such as Angel Reese have appeared alongside their favorite musical acts. For Reese, that was Cardi B and Latto, when she made a cameo in their video for “Put It On Da Floor Again.” Maybe Coco Gauff will link up with Nicki Minaj or Ice Spice in the future.

