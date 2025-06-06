I signed up for a river cruise with Viking during the month of December to visit a variety of Christmas markets along the Danube in Hungary, Slovakia, Austria, and Germany. Prague was a short flight from the starting point of the river cruise in Budapest, and has always been really high on my list, especially during the holiday season because I’ve heard such incredible things about their Christmas markets. Although the Christmas markets were my motivation to get there, I realized once in the city that there is much more to do, see, drink, and eat beyond the Christmas markets in Prague. Whether you’re looking for history and architecture, nightlife, incredible food, fun day trips to take from Prague, or C, all of the above, I’ve got you covered! PART I — Where To Stay



Hotel Mozart

Whenever I look for a hotel to stay at, I look for a few things. Great customer service reviews, clean rooms, comfortable beds, and, of course, a convenient location might even be my top priority. You really can’t beat a great location, especially if you’re planning on walking the majority of the time you’re exploring. The 5-star Hotel Mozart puts guests right in the middle of it all, with views of the Charles Bridge (a 3 minute walk away) and the Prague Castle. I think I only took public transportation once because the city is very walkable, but there’s a tram stop right outside the hotel. The rooms have historic 18th century character and charm, with modern amenities like AC and WiFi, and provide a comfortable place to lounge in at the end of the evening. I loved the tall windows with flowing curtains that cracked open, so I could hear the bustling sounds of the city at night when I was relaxing or journaling about my trip. KEY AMENITIES: Air Conditioning Desk/Workplace Great views, with the city, the waterfront, and Charles Bridge right outside ROOM RATE: Generally $250-350 per night

BOOK HERE PART II — Where To Eat



Vinohradský Parlament Restaurant

Vinohradský is known for their fresh dumplings. They’re massive and often served as the main dish with a sweet plum sauce. They make their dumplings fresh every day, in addition to snacks to pair with drinks like homemade pâté with cherry jelly and pickled apple or pork knee served with a plum sauce, onions, salty jam, and a butter bun. The dumplings can be partnered with a variety of sauces like the cream sauce, the rosehip sauce, or the black plum sauce that I really enjoyed.

Taste of Prague Foodie Tour

Food is my favorite way to discover a new country, so I do food tours often when visiting new places. When I say this one stuck out, it really stuck out because you actually leave full. Usually you just try a couple of things and you generally still need a meal afterwards, but I can’t stress enough the importance of joining this tour hungry. They give you a ton of food and desserts to try. It’s worth the money (CZK 3,000, about $134.10) and they took us to some really great, highly rated places that I’ve read about. The places we visited are listed below individually!

BOOK HERE Lokál Dlouhááá

We started with a glass of Pilsner, with your choice of pour; Čochtan (no foam), Hladinka (20-25% foam), Šnyt (half foam/half beer), or Mlíko” (almost entirely foam). Americans would send that back, but locals love their foam and believe it adds to the drink. We shared fried cheese with tartare sauce, marinated hermelin cheese, potato salad, a variety of sausages and local ham with creamy horseradish at Dlouha 33. Naše Maso at Dlouhá 39

After Dlouha 33, we stopped at Naše Maso, a famous deli in the city. They’re well known for many things, including their meatloaf sandwich. We each tried a little bit of their meatloaf in a bun, which was perfectly seasoned and juicy.



Kro Kitchen at Sokolovska 79

We ventured to Kro Kitchen to try their famous roasted chicken dish. Honestly, when people mention chicken to me in a restaurant, I can’t help but stick my nose up a little bit after being force fed chicken almost daily as a child. However, I soon learned that a basic roasted, juicy chicken is the ideal vessel for an unbelievable sauce. The chicken at Kro Kitchen was smothered in a soy and butter sauce that was so salty and savory, I still dream about it to this day. We paired this with potato pancakes, braised beef with mushroom sauce, and cabbage salad. We washed it down with Johanes and Kliment ciders and Vinohradska 11 beers! Cukrarna Mysak at Vodickova 31

We stopped at Cukrarna Mysak to taste a few different desserts. The group tried a trio of sweet treats called Větrník, konakova spicka and buchticky se sodo, all absolutely incredible. It’s definitely worth coming here to grab a cup of coffee and taste a few of their sweets.