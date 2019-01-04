One More Road For The Beer Podcast: Where To Drink Beer In Prague

01.04.19 2 hours ago


Unsplash

It’s a new year and time for some new beer, travel, and food. One More Road for the Beer is back with episode two, The Best Places To Drink Beer In Prague. This week, Joe and Zach chat about what, exactly makes Czech lagers so damn delicious. After a short lesson on decoction, we jump into our favorite places to grab a beer and huge pork knuckle in the medieval capital.

Listen here on iTunes, SoundCloud or Stitcher!

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram and let us know what you think!

Episode Two Beer Bar Guide (click on the address for the map):

Episode One Beers:

TOPICS#The Beer Lover's Guide#Travel Guides#Drinks#Beer#Travel#Food
TAGSBEERDRINKSFOODPODCASTthe beer lover's guideTRAVELtravel guides

