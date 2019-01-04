One More Road For The Beer Podcast: Where To Drink Beer In Prague

It’s a new year and time for some new beer, travel, and food. One More Road for the Beer is back with episode two, The Best Places To Drink Beer In Prague. This week, Joe and Zach chat about what, exactly makes Czech lagers so damn delicious. After a short lesson on decoction, we jump into our favorite places to grab a beer and huge pork knuckle in the medieval capital.
Episode Two Beer Bar Guide (click on the address for the map):
- Lokál, Dlouhá 33, Staré Město
- Zlý časy, Čestmírova 390/5, Praha 4
- U Šumavy, Štěpánská 543/3, Nové Město
- Kolkovna Olympia, Vítězná 619/7, Malá Strana
- Pivovarský Klub, Křižíkova 272/17, Praha 8
- Brevnov Monastery Brewery, Markétská 1/28, Praha 6
- U Medvidku Brewery & Hotel, Na Perštýně 345/5, Staré Město
- U Dvou Koček, Uhelný trh 415/10, Staré Město
- Letenské Sady (beer garden), Letenské sady, Praha 7
- Riegrovy Sady (beer garden), Riegrovy sady, Praha 2
- První Pivní Tramway, Na Chodovci 3268/1a, Praha 4
