IShowSpeed’s online antics have transcended the internet, reaching global virality as he continues to document his international travels. We caught up with him following his recent Super Bowl ad, his visit to Africa and — most relevant to our interests — on the eve of his partnership launch with Doritos, in support of the brands “Flavor Swap” drop of the Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream-flavored Doritos. This long-awaited mashup between Ruffles and Doritos is the kind of pairing snackers salivate over, and Speed revealed to us he was a genuine fan before jumping on board to help launch the flavor. In our short but rapid-fire time together, we dug in with Speed on his snack favorites, some of his most interesting food finds on his tour of Africa, and what he likes to eat when he’s on the move. How did Doritos come up with Cheddar & Sour Cream Ruffles seasoning on Doritos? I mean, when you think about it, it’s two of the best flavors in the world. Everybody loves the cheddar cheese and everybody loves the Doritos flavors. So when you combine them, when you flip them, what does it make? It makes greatness and they actually did this before. There’s a Dorito Cool Ranch on Ruffles Do you think the Cheddar & Sour Cream Ruffles Doritos are going to be the new most popular flavor? 100%. Because when I tried the first chip, I couldn’t stop. I literally ate the whole bag. You obviously travel a lot in your work. When you’re traveling all over the world, are there any snacks that you have to bring with you so you have a taste of home? Nah, because you can get snacks everywhere. All snacks are everywhere if you think about it. But I would say from my hometown, my hometown has these little candies I just love to bring (on tour). It’s from Cincinnati, Ohio. Speaking of Cincinnati – Do you like Skyline or Gold Star better? Gold Star all the way, man. What do you order at Gold Star? I get four chili dogs with a four-way. I got a fast metabolism and I train. What’s a Four-Way for people that aren’t from Cincinnati? Four-way is basically spaghetti noodles with chili and some cheese on top. And you could put onions on it, and you just mix it together and it comes out as the best dish ever. What are you washing down the Four-way with? Water, man. Nah, you can’t get too crazy. You got to just wash it down with water. Water or sparkling water. To stay on the Cincinnati theme, what are you ordering at Frisch’s? I say the Big Boy. The Big Boy Burger. I kind of just get the Big Boy burger. French fries. United Dairy Farmers or Graeter’s ice cream? Oh, Graeter’s. Raspberry chocolate is the best flavor. That’s been my favorite flavor since I was 12. That’s a classic. Are you getting toppings or are you just getting it plain? Nah, I get it plain. How about if you’re getting chicken tenders? Are you going to Cane’s or Chick-fil-A? Oh no. We might got to go to Cane’s. We got to go to Cane’s on this one because I’m in my hometown. I got to get the Cane’s with the sauce and the toast. You spent some time in Detroit as well, who’s got the better pizza? Detroit or Cincinnati? See, Cincinnati has LaRosa’s… I think it’s probably because I just grew up on this pizza so much but I might have to go with Cincinnati.

What’s your order at LaRosa’s? I get the half. I get the half. I get the cheese and pepperoni. When you’re traveling to different places, do you have a rider? Or when you show up to places, you’re going out to eat, or you’re getting DoorDash. What’s your moves when you’re on the road? Oh no, food’s always prepared. I have somebody on my team to always make sure that the team is getting fed. So either it will already be at the hotel or we have a room and the food will already be all set up. Kind of like a buffet.

