Benson Boone isn’t playing the Super Bowl Halftime Show yet, but in the meantime, he will have a presence at the big game this year via a new Spike Jonze-directed ad for Instacart, in which he stars alongside Ben Stiller.

In the ad, Boone and Stiller play an ’80s musical duo singing a song about Instacart. Boone does a backflip, which upsets Stiller, who feels like he’s being upstaged. He tries a flip of his own, which doesn’t go well. This sparks some on-stage conflict and a series of escalating flip attempts.

Boone discussed the ad with Billboard, saying of working with Stiller:

“I was really impressed by him the whole day. I’ve obviously grown up watching his movies and observing his acting skills. […] It was so fun doing that with him, and he’s so good at just keeping up with literally anything. Spike would just be like, ‘All right, you two, you got 10 minutes. Show me what you got.’ And we would just start ripping.”

He added, “I think [Stiller] was genuinely surprised at the fact that I could keep up with him. I’m just a very expressive person. […] I’ve always wanted to do something with acting. The last couple years have been tough, because I haven’t had a ton of time to put my focuses on that, but going forward, I would love to do more acting and take classes.”

Check out the video above.