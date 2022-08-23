The ‘Always Sunny’ Gang Made A $999 Irish Whiskey And We Got To Try It

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia has become one of the most iconic television comedies of all time. The heart of the show is the often psychopathic gang behaving horribly in or around Paddy’s Pub, a very divey Irish(ish) bar in Philly. So it should come as no surprise that the show’s creators — Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, and Charlie Day — got into the whiskey game with an Irish whiskey.

What’s more of a shock is the quality, considering this is the crew who invented drinking wine out of sunscreen bottles.

Getting into Irish whiskey is a bold move when celebrity-driven bourbon whiskeys and tequilas are dropping left and right. But it might also be brilliant — Irish whiskey is a massively expanding style, especially here in the U.S., and hasn’t quite caught on with the celebrity set. There’s a lot of room to grow, less competition, and space for innovation!

So what exactly is the gang’s Irish tipple?

McElhenney, Howerton, and Day actually released two whiskeys under their new Four Walls shingle. The idea behind the brand is to pay homage to the “four walls” of Paddy’s Pub, which they’ve called home for most of their adult lives. The name is a thank you to the place but also to the fans who helped make It’s Always Sunny the massive success it is today. One of the expressions is a blended Irish whiskey and Pennsylvania rye — meant to be enjoyed at a bar, likely with a Coors Light beer back. The other pour is a $1,000 single barrel expression, one which the trio of movie stars might crack open themselves on a special occasion.

Read below for our full review!

