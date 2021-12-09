Despite barely knowing each other and only being text buddies who had never met, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney decided to buy a soccer team together. Naturally, the idea of two Hollywood actors buying a British sports team is TV gold, so Reynolds and McElhenney filmed their experience for an FX docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, which just got its first teaser. Although, that’s debatable.

The teaser leans heavily into the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia theme, and hey, it even has the gang in it. In fact, they seem to be the only ones in it until the camera cuts to Reynolds and McElhenney sitting in a pub where Reynolds is only now realizing that he’s been duped into a tie-in promo by McElhenney. However, the teaser does some drop basic information about Welcome to Wrexham. Namely that it’s coming out in 2022 and will stream on Hulu. (Interestingly, Welcome to Wrexham seems to be the first FX series to ditch the FX on Hulu branding.)

Here’s the official logline:

From Hollywood to Wales, the pitch to the locker room, the front office to the pub, Welcome to Wrexham will track Rob and Ryan’s crash course in football club ownership and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town counting on two actors to bring some serious hope and change to a community that could use it.

To further promote Welcome to Wrexham, and It’s Always Sunny, McElhenney also stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! where he opened up about owning the soccer club with Reynolds and an unfortunate Thanksgiving injury that left his ankle looking like a Christmas ham.

You can watch McElhenney on Jimmy Kimmel Live below: