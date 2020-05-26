The first episode of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia aired on August 4, 2005, when the highest-grossing film in the country was Wedding Crashers, “We Belong Together” by Mariah Carey was at the top of the Hot 100, and Jacob Tremblay wasn’t alive yet. So much has changed since then — mostly the Tremblay being born thing — but Sunny soldiers on. The FX-turned-FXX comedy was renewed on Monday for a record-breaking 15th season. The record being broken: the longest-running live-action comedy series:

With its 14 seasons to date, It’s always Sunny had tied ABC’s The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet as the longest-running live-action comedy series. Now FX’s flagship half-hour series is solidifying its place in the TV history books as the sole holder of the record.

You can shove your 1950s wholesomeness up your ass, Ozzie and/or Harriet. (To be fair, The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet was up to 435 episodes after 14 seasons; Sunny is “only” at 154.) The renewal isn’t a huge surprise, as Sunny continues to still be really good and has a refreshing willingness to change with the times. Co-creator Rob McElhenney has also said that the Paddy’s Pub gang will “keep doing it forever if people keep watching.” We must protect 75-year-old Danny DeVito at all costs.

(Via Deadspin)