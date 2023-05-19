Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Barrel Proof Tennessee Rye Whiskey ABV: 68.65% Average Price: $72 The Whiskey: The whiskey in this bottle is drawn from single barrels of the good stuff. The whiskey in those barrels was made with Jack Daniel’s rye mash bill of 70% rye, 18% corn, and 12% malted barley that’s fermented with Jack’d proprietary yeast and lactobacillus before running through column stills. The hot juice is then slowly — literally one drip at a time — filtered through 10 feet of sugar maple charcoal made on-site at the distillery. Once filtered, the whiskey is filled into new American oak barrels and left to rest until each one was just right for a barrel-proof bottling run. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose runs deep with a hint of dried red chili pepper that builds toward soft and fresh pipe tobacco cut with pear and packed into an old leather pouch as a little bit of old candy wrapper a note of fizzy chinotto soda with a rock candy sweetness and a hint of dry sweet cedar.

Palate: Sweet dark fruits and grilled peach open the palate as a dramatic warmth starts to build toward razor-sharp clove, cinnamon, and mace with a very slight woody bark presence before singed marshmallows come into play and the heat hits 9-point-holy-shit on the Richter Scale. Finish: That head fades pretty quickly on the back end as notes of old boot leather and apple skin tobacco mingle with a faint whisper of creamy almond and ginger rock candy next to a fleeting note of dried ancho chilis soaked in hot water. Bottom Line: Wow. This is bold whiskey. The ABVs are a lot, I’m not going to lie. But they don’t burn or numb your senses out — there really is a balance in this pour. That means there’s still a lot to dive into in this whiskey. Trying it with a few drops of water and it gets super creamy with marzipan, orange marmalade, plum pie, and an almost fatty/creamy sense of pear pipe tobacco. It’s kind of wonderful. If you do grab this one — don’t sleep on adding some water to bring that heat down and really bloom this one in the glass. It runs deep. Ranking: 90/100 — This is very Tennessee rye — it’s sweeter and fruitier than a lot of other ryes you might or might not know. I like that a lot. But if you’re looking for a peppery spice bomb or even herbal savory funk, this ain’t it. On the other hand, if you’re looking for truly sharp dark spiciness with a wonderful fruity-sweet counterpoint, then this is the rye for you. Availability: Shockingly, you can walk into a store right now and get this at MSRP (or very close to it) or buy it online. It’s on the shelves nationwide. That won’t be true forever as this is a limited edition and we won’t see it released again until next year. Act now!