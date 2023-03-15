Is Jack Daniel’s Bourbon? Here’s The Definitive Answer

Part 1 — What Is Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey? Let’s look at this from a legal point of view. There are concrete rules that define these whiskeys for both labeling purposes and trade. Tennessee whiskey has a set of rules that are enforced (sorta) by the state of Tennessee’s local legislative branch. Here are the actual, real rules. To be labeled a “Tennessee Whiskey” the whiskey must… Must be made in Tennessee, USA

Must have a mash bill of at least 51% corn

Must be no higher than 160 proof/80% ABV when it comes off the stills

Must be 125 proof/62.5% ABV or below when barreled

Must be aged in charred new American oak containers (it doesn’t have to be a barrel)

Must be bottled at 80 proof/40% ABV or above

To be labeled as “straight Tennessee whiskey,” the whiskey must be aged at least 2 years

Must be charcoal filtered before barrel aging *** These rules are what make Tennessee Whiskey “Tennessee whiskey.” The big variable at play is that Tennessee whiskey needs to be charcoal filtered before barrel aging. Jack Daniel’s does this by slowly drip-dropping every single ounce of their hot-off-the-stills juice through 10-packed feet of sugar maple charcoal (that they make on-site) in old wooden Cyprus vats. During that process, the grain and heavy oil notes from the corn, barley, and rye are partially stripped from the distillate, leaving a softer unaged whiskey that’s far more fruit-forward. If you want to get all science-y about it, the charcoal filtration is allowing the chemical compounds from the yeast — especially fruity sweet ones — to dominate the esters that eventually interact with the wood sugars during aging. That’s the main reason that Jack Daniel’s is so much sweeter and fruitier than some other bourbons. Big apple/pear, cherry, peach, and banana notes are pushed forward during that filtering that then attaches to spicier tobacco notes from the wood, creating Jack Daniel’s iconic profile. Other Tennessee whiskeys that use charcoal filtration before barrel aging will tend to lean more fruity, but not always. It really comes down to the blenders and their target flavor profile from brand to brand. George Dickel tends to lean more toward earthiness and minerality via sweet fruits. Nelson Greenbrier aims for classic Kentucky bourbon notes with big spicy cherry leatheriness. Uncle Nearest also leans in that classic bourbon direction.

***Benjamin Prichard’s has the only exemption from this process in Tennessee wherein it can be labeled as a “Tennessee Whiskey” even though it is not charcoal filtered. That means it’s really just bourbon made in Tennessee at the end of the day. Part 2 — What Is Bourbon Whiskey? So how much does Tennessee whiskey legally differ from bourbon whiskey? Here are the actual, real rules. To be labeled a bourbon, the whiskey must… Must be made in the USA

Must have a mash bill of at least 51% corn

Must be no higher than 160 proof/80% ABV when it comes off the stills

Must be 125 proof/62.5% ABV or below when barreled

Must be aged in charred new American oak containers (it doesn’t have to be a barrel)

Must be bottled at 80 proof/40% ABV or above

To be labeled as “straight bourbon,” the whiskey must be aged at least 2 years

No rules concerning charcoal filtration So, um, these whiskeys are the exact same thing with one key difference. There’s no rule about charcoal filtration when it comes to bourbon whiskey. Well, that and Tennessee whiskey needs to be made in Tennessee; but, hey, Tennessee is in the U.S.A so that still counts as bourbon country. Still, by legal definition, Tennessee whiskey is just bourbon with one more step. This leads us to the next topic.

Part 3 — Does “Charcoal Filtering” Disqualify Tennessee Whiskey From Being A Bourbon? Nope. Not even remotely. In fact, there are plenty of whiskeys that are labeled “straight bourbons” that are not from Tennessee but are still charcoal filtered. Here are a few examples… Wild Turkey Longbranch — filtered with Texas mesquite before aging

Evan Williams — aged and then charcoal filtered

Heaven Hill Old Style — aged and then charcoal filtered

Ezra Brooks — charcoal filtered

Cooper’s Craft — charcoal filtered and then aged Moreover, it’s not like this is a secret thing. Every one of those bourbons points out the charcoal filtering clearly on the label. Further, all of those whiskeys are from Kentucky. Then there’s the wider elephant in the room — All aged whiskey (bourbon, scotch, Irish whiskey, whatever) is charcoal filtered if it is aged in a charred barrel.