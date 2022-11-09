American single malt whiskey has officially arrived. Up until recently, the style still felt niche and very craft-driven, but that’s no longer the case. Jack Daniel’s just dropped their 2022 Special Release and it’s a Twice Barreled American Single Malt. Yes, the company best known for fruity/sweet Tennessee whiskey (bourbon and ryes) has gone all-in on America’s love of single malt whiskey.

While this sounds like a one-off to jump on a bandwagon, Jack Daniel’s team is truly all-in on the American single malt market. Earlier this year, they released their TripleMash, which was blended with their American single malt. Now, we have this year’s Special Release of American single malt whiskey at cask strength. Next year, Jack will release another American single malt with the exact same single malt whiskey proofed down to 45%/90 proof and at a price closer to $30 for everyday drinking/mixing.

Below, I’ll be taking a deep dive into what’s actually in the bottle. This is all about figuring out how good this stuff actually tastes and, in turn, whether it’s worth seeking out to add to your November bar cart. Let’s dive right in!

