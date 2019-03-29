A Food Porn Tour Of The 2019 James Beard Award Finalists

Majordomo/Instagram

The finalists for the 2019 James Beard Awards have finally been announced. This year, the foundation made considerable efforts to increase diversity within their long list of nominees, which resulted in a 7% increase in representation for people of color in the best restaurant and chef longlists — and those efforts have mostly paid off in the finalists, too. That aside, we don’t know how the people at the James Beard Foundation were ever able to narrow down that initial longlist of delicious looking nominees when we can’t even decide whether or not we actually like In-N-Out Fries. But hey, good on them.

Since eating at many of these joints is going to feel like a bit of a splurge, we’ve created a visual tour of what each restaurant or chef has to offer. The pics will help you decide which places you’re willing to drop coin and those you’re okay skipping. Here are all the finalists for the 2019 James Beard Award in the categories of Outstanding Restaurant, Best New Restaurant, and Outstanding Chef. Join us for a feast for the eyes!

Outstanding Restaurant Finalists

Balthazar

80 Spring St, New York, NY 10012

Balthazar has been a staple of New York City cuisine for twelve years now and has since opened another location in London, but 2019 may be the year the restaurant finally scores the coveted James Beard award. Balthazar serves up traditional French fare, focusing primarily on breakfast and supper and is a hot spot for brunch on the weekends.

Steak frites, pastries, greens, and good wine — how could one ever go wrong?

FIG

232 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401

FIG already has a James Beard-awarded chef in owner and kitchen head Mike Late, and now the Charleston South Carolina restaurant might score its very own Beard recognition, for being one of the most outstanding restaurants in the Southeast to grab a bite. What started as a humble corner bistro has turned into Charleston’s premier culinary destination, delivering a seasonal menu of Southern classics in an elegant upscale setting.

Jaleo

480 7th St NW, Washington, DC 20004

Jaleo is one of the best restaurants in all of Washington, DC, has already scored the prestigious food award the Bib Gourmand, and is part of the Michelin Guide to our nation’s capital. Chef José Andrés offers an inspired and diverse menu of regional Spanish cuisines but keeps things fresh by adopting dishes straight from the modern culinary scene in Spain.

Quince

470 Pacific Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133

Located in San Francisco’s Jackson Square, Quince is an upscale seasonally-driven restaurant that focuses on contemporary California cuisine. Head Chef and owner Michael Tusk — a James Beard-recognized chef — and his wife Lindsay have undeniably left their mark on the San Francisco Bay with not one, but two critically lauded restaurants in Quince and Cotogna. Michael and Lindsay offer a menu that is inspired by the seasonal offerings of Northern California and work with local purveyors to provide the freshest ingredients.

Zahav

237 St James Pl, Philadelphia, PA 19106

More casual than the other offerings on this list, Zahav utilizes modern techniques to update a menu of traditional Israeli favorites. Zahav is the Hebrew word for “gold” and is used in reference to Jerusalem — which the interior of the restaurant seeks to pay homage to with its golden limestone floors, walls, and high ceilings.

Enough about the inside, take a look at that food! Warm wood-fire baked Zahav, creamy hummus, and skewers of hearty meat charred over a hardwood grill — don’t be surprised if Zahav takes the 2019 James Beard award for the most outstanding restaurant.