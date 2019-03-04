Pexels/Uproxx

Last week, the James Beard Foundation announced its 2019 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists and we can’t stop scanning through pictures of food from the restaurants nominated this year. In October, the Foundation made some much-needed changes to its policies, seeking to ensure their group of decision makers and award winners was more diverse than previous years, which has resulted in a 7% increase in representation for people of color among the Restaurant and Chef categories.

The ultra-long list of semifinalists will be dropping to five finalists near the end of the month, but we’ve gotta give serious respect to everyone who made this cut. We decided to feast our eyes on all the semifinalists from the Best New Restaurant category to put some delicious new dishes on your radar.

Check out the semifinalists below and prepare to become uncontrollably hungry!

31-31 Thomson Ave, Long Island City, NY 11101

Adda is a Queens-based restaurant that serves Indian cuisine specializing in the type of home-style dishes that rarely populate your typical Indian food menus. In an Eater feature on Adda, chef Chintan Pandya explained, “My purpose at Adda is to reproduce the true taste of Indian home cooking.”

Adda has only been open for half a year now, but word of mouth and great reviews make this a must-try and a solid reason to trek to Long Island City.