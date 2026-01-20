It’s not uncommon these days to see alcohol brands sponsoring sporting events. In fact, the two go hand in hand.

Whether it’s Hennessy as the NBA’s global spirits partner or Budweiser at the Super Bowl, drinks brands have long known that, though the athletes might be dry, working alongside sports leagues to ensure their spectators are taken care of is a key piece of the experience. Surely, anyone who’s been tailgating at a football game can tell you how much better the experience is with great drinks in your glass (or red plastic cup).

The rise of the UIM E1 Series, which first launched in 2024 and recently wrapped up its sophomore season late last year, offers insight into how vital these partnerships are to alcohol brands. As the official gin partner of the UIM E1 World Championship, Bombay Sapphire branding could be seen everywhere at the championship finale at Miami Seaplane Base {which UPROXX was invited to see first hand by Bombay Sapphire]; from a wrapped electric powerboat to the bars where race guests were treated to live cocktail demonstrations in addition to delicious libations.

The effort to transition into E1 sponsorship reflects a broader push by Bacardi-owned brands to enter the world of sports. Patrón has F1, a league whose popularity E1 hopes to emulate, and Bacardi Gold has an NBA partnership, while Bacardi also has its hooks in the sailing world with the Bacardi Cup. The visibility that comes from these strategic partnerships is evident on game day, but it doesn’t just help with brand visibility. These sponsorships also serve to elevate their respective sports, making sailing and E1 more accessible and enjoyable for people who might not otherwise tune in.

In 2025, several reports indicated that alcohol consumption in the United States is stagnating, if not declining, in certain segments, making it crucial for brands to expand beyond the bar to reach customers. With E1 in only its second season, Bacardi clearly sees room to grow, and getting in on the ground floor of the exciting aquatic sport (with big-name celebrity ties ranging from Tom Brady and Will Smith to Rafael Nadal and LeBron James) both elevates the brand and supports that growth.

Having attended the UIM E1 Championship race in Miami, the tie-ins for Bombay Sapphire make sense. With “step into the blue” as a brand platform, there were Bombay Sapphire cocktails everywhere, cast against the blue waters of the Miami Seaplane Base. It pairs well with E1’s initiatives to support marine sustainability. Energy efficiency, waste reduction, and the restoration of coastal areas aren’t just window dressing for the aquatic sports league; it’s a necessity. In that way, each partner works together to raise awareness of environmentally sound practices that champion aquatic conservation. Maintaining the integrity of our coastal regions is imperative not only to the growth of aquatic sports but also to spirits brands like Bacardi, which rely on an eco-friendly reputation in a competitive consumer market and, of course, require clean water to create their products.

The synergy of this particular union seems self-evident, but taking a step back to look at the broader world of spirits-and-sports partnerships reveals two sides that clearly need each other. Athletes themselves might not be actively consuming alcohol before competing, but for those of us on the sidelines, enjoying drinks is an easy way to get into the game and support the growth of these leagues. Your drink doesn’t have to be stiff, but supporting drink brands that make the leap into sporting partnerships creates a rising tide that lifts all boats.

The success of the UIM E1 Championship’s second season, and the Bombay Sapphire cocktails available race-side, serve as the perfect example.