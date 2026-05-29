14. Henry McKenna Bottled In Bond 10-Year Single Barrel Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $60 The Whiskey: Henry McKenna is Heaven Hill Distillery’s critically acclaimed 10-year-old single-barrel bourbon. Due to that critical acclaim, this expression has become less readily available (and more high-priced), but it remains a stellar value in the Heaven Hill portfolio. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose begins with nail polish that soon cedes the way for cherry syrup, leather, rich oak, and honey-roasted almond aromas. It’s unbalanced, but it is still enjoyable. Palate: On the palate, those first three notes from the nose make a solid initial impression as the nail polish/cherry syrup vibe strikes your palate before turning into more of a leather-inflected cherrywood note. It begins texturally robust but gradually thins out as the liquid unfurls over your palate and finds the edges of your tongue with a last gasp of caramel and faint smokiness before transitioning into the finish. Finish: The finish is medium-length, but it’s here where the black cherry flavor finally plants its flag and welcomes even more dense oak and barrel char notes on the back end, allowing this bourbon to stick the landing. Bottom Line: Henry McKenna Bottled in Bond, as a single-barrel expression, can offer a wide array of different flavors depending on which barrel your bottle is from. This once-affordable bourbon once saw its price skyrocket due to its popularity, but it seems the brand is turning a corner as that price has come back down to Earth in the last year. While perceived inconsistency has been the most common complaint about this expression over the years, it’s still an awesome offering, evidenced by the fact that when it’s good, it’s great. 13. Jack Daniel’s 10-Year Tennessee Whiskey (Batch 5) ABV: 48.5%

Average Price: $190

The Whiskey: The OG of Jack Daniel’s age-stated lineup, this 10-year Tennessee whiskey is now in its fifth batch, and, per usual, it’s made the same way as bourbon, except it undergoes the Lincoln County Process, which allows Jack Daniel’s to call it Tennessee Whiskey. Like every other whiskey on this list, it’s matured for at least 10 years before bottling. Tasting Notes: Nose: Peanut shells, cotton candy, and maple syrup are the most stark aromas out of the glass, closely followed by sweet oak and hints of leather. It also has a bit of that waxy cherry note that I tend to pick up in Old Forester 1924, which I found interesting given the Brown-Forman family relation. Palate: On the palate, this one packs all of those same flavors, with candy grapes, peanut shell, maple syrup, and sweet oak hitting the tip of the tongue while hazelnut spread, black cherry, and a bit of leather blossom at midpalate. The texture is a bit quotidian, dare I say boring, at least until bits of cardamom, vanilla, and ethanol start to prickle the back of the palate towards the end of each sip. Finish: The finish is pretty succinct, but aided by that uptick in black pepper, vanilla pods, and cardamom at the back end of each sip. The finish also has some faintly floral aspects with dilute butterscotch taking you home. Bottom Line: This is a tasty albeit slightly boring pour that isn’t short on flavor but fails to dazzle you in any other way. No matter, it’s a well-made and enjoyable whiskey that simply lacks the oomph to make it worthy of extended consideration. I’m still partial to the inaugural batch of Jack Daniel’s 10-Year, but that’s partially for sentimental reasons, and this year’s offering, despite failing to fly as high, is still a rock-solid bottle. 12. Starlight 10-Year Bourbon ABV: 60.15%

Average Price: $250

The Whiskey: For the brand’s first bourbon expression that was a decade in the making, Starlight took some of its oldest liquid, housed it in hand-selected Seguin Moreau Icône casks, and bottled it at full cask strength. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on this whiskey starts with the aroma of cinnamon sablés as that medley of butter, baking spice, and cookie dough wafts out of the glass before being tempered by a faint nuttiness, oak, and tobacco. After resting a bit in the glass, a few wisps of ripe cherries join the fray. Palate: Once this liquid hits your lips, it springs to life with honeyed black tea, cardamom, nutmeg, and graham cracker notes. The texture is noticeably thicker and more viscous than your standard Starlight bourbon, and it hugs your tongue while depositing a hint of caramel, tobacco leaf, and white pepper along your jawline. Finish: For its final act, Starlight’s 10-Year Bourbon has a moderate finish, where the baking spices overtake the sweet notes, although hints of maple syrup and pie crust manage to linger through to the end. Bottom Line: Starlight Distillery has been releasing stellar bourbon for a while now, but with the release of their first 10-year age-stated bourbon, it’s evident that they’re entering a new chapter – and not just because of the premium bottle redesign. The liquid itself is among the best they’ve ever bottled, and with the underrated distillery finally cranking out 10-year liquid, signaling a new era for craft bourbon fans, there’s no time like the present to pay full attention to their high-quality output.

11. Eagle Rare 10-Year Single Barrel Bourbon ABV: 45%

Average Price: $60 The Whiskey: The standard Eagle Rare is one of Buffalo Trace’s most sought-after mid-shelf offerings. Aged for at least 10 years, this bourbon is essentially a single-barrel version of Buffalo Trace Bourbon, with the primary difference being that the two brands are hand-selected to cater to slightly different tastes, despite sharing the same mash bill. Tasting Notes: Nose: The distinct aroma of a caramelized orange wheel joins mature oak, faint cherry notes, and vanilla frosting as the marquee players here. Because Eagle Rare is essentially a single-barrel product, your mileage may vary, but you can almost invariably expect that prototypical cherry aroma to be present with this expression. Palate: Flavors like cherry syrup, mellow oak, and some vanilla extract are burrowed in this bourbon and reticent to greet your taste buds. The modest proof point might be the culprit here (and, again, with single-barrel bourbon, some variance in quality is to be expected), but the flavors on the palate are a bit faint despite being harmonious and enticing. Finish: The finish here is succinct, with modest cherry syrup and vanilla pudding notes combined with oak and black pepper spice bringing a close to the show. Bottom Line: Eagle Rare Bourbon is one I generally love, despite the wide range in quality from bottle to bottle. While it suffers in this side-by-side comparison against its older, and at times proofier siblings, Eagle Rare 10 is still a reliably delicious single barrel bourbon that belongs in every serious enthusiast’s collection.

10. Old Forester 1924 ABV: 50%

Average Price: $230 The Whiskey: Old Forester 1924 is the first expansion of the brand’s “Whiskey Row” series in several years, and it’s the first iteration to feature an age statement. Using the same mash bill as Brown-Forman’s former budget bourbon, Early Times (now owned by Sazerac), this more mature whiskey was first released in January 2024. Tasting Notes: Nose: The rich nose, resplendent with ripe plums, honey, and buttery pie crust aroma, makes you immediately take notice. After a few swirls in the glass, you’ll find vanilla, cloves, black cherry, leather, and polished oak emerging from this whiskey as well. It’s definitely a delightful melange. Palate: On the palate, it’s those notes of black cherry that really take the reins, along with a touch of oiled leather. It’s hard to deny how perfectly proofed this whiskey is, as the viscousness coats your palate, and the flavors you get from 10+ years in a barrel (rich vanilla, brown butter, and black pepper spice) are on full display without ever becoming overoaked. Finish: On the finish, there are slight signs of hyper-aging as it becomes a bit dry, but it balances that with bold black cherry notes that curl into flavors of fresh leather, nutmeg, and waxy plums. Bottom Line: The primary knock against Old Forester 1924 (aside from the price) is that it’s been a bit inconsistent from batch to batch. While that’s a gripe for the brand overall, it’s no complaint here as the 2026 offering is perhaps the best of the bunch so far. It definitely leans into the oak notes, but for those who aren’t overly sensitive to bourbon’s primary flavor agent, this is a sweet ride that you’ll savor from start to finish. 9. Russell’s Reserve 10-Year Bourbon ABV: 45%

Average Price: $45 The Whiskey: Since its debut in 2001, this bottle has often been regarded as one of the most classic bourbons on the market, particularly given its widespread availability, crowd-pleasing flavor profile, and price point. Russell’s Reserve 10-Year Bourbon is the flagship of Wild Turkey’s Russell’s Reserve lineup. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nose on Russell’s Reserve 10-Year-Old Bourbon contains a cornucopia of vanilla ice cream, flaky pastry notes, and the aroma of brioche buns. Those notes are joined by salted caramel, mature oak, and fresh nutmeg.

Palate: On the palate, this bourbon is earthy, with toasted walnuts, apple leather, and mature oak making the initial impression. Once you take a second sip, those notes only grow, with the dense oak and walnut flavors outpacing the reserved fruitiness as clove and cinnamon grow in prominence. The mouthfeel is unremarkable, but it carries all of those earthy flavors without being overly slick or distracting. Finish: The finish on Russell’s Reserve 10-Year The “perfect age” for bourbon doesn’t exist, but there is a sweet spot that most enthusiasts will agree on, and it’s right around the 10-year mark. Because bourbon, by law, must utilize new oak vessels, there’s much more flavor extracted from barrels at a younger age than, say, Scotch, which often utilizes barrels that have been used multiple times. That comparatively rapid flavor extraction imparts bourbon with its unique, bold profile, producing a complex, delicious drink after more than a decade (and often much sooner than that!) So, if 10 years is what it takes to hit the bull’s eye for great bourbon, then what’s the best ten-year-old bourbon? That’s where this list comes in.

8. Widow Jane 10-Year Bourbon ABV: 45.5%

Average Price: $73 The Whiskey: For their flagship 10-Year Bourbon, Widow Jane blends whiskey distillate from three different states in bespoke 5-barrel batches before proofing it down with mineral water from their Rosendale Mines in New York. The barrels from each blend hail from distilleries in Kentucky, Indiana, and Tennessee. Tasting Notes: Nose: Widow Jane has a captivating nose of fresh cherries, orange oil, mature oak, and milk chocolate, paired with more unique notes like waxy plums, coconuts, and pears. Palate: Immediately, you’ll notice that this is a really rich whiskey that punches way above its modest proof point. That exceptional mouthfeel brings a complex web of all the notes above, with the red cherries, chocolate milk, and coconut aspects featuring most prominently across the palate while maple candy and cinnamon creep in more subtly. Finish: Again defying its modest proof point is the finish, which lingers for quite a while, leaving mature oak and milk chocolate with a touch of plum on the palate, priming you for your next sip. Bottom Line: Widow Jane’s flagship expression might be under the radar for consumers who turn their noses up at bourbon produced outside of Kentucky. Shame on them. Having featured it in our “best non-Kentucky bourbons” round-up, avid Uproxx readers already know they’re making some excellent stuff. Not only is this bottle criminally underrated and undeniably flavorful for its proof, but it’s also extremely easy to find nationwide. 7. Henry Kraver’s Old Reserve 10-Year Bourbon ABV: 58.80%

Average Price: $175

The Whiskey: Named for Peerless Distillery’s founder, Henry Kraver, this brand-new 10-Year Bourbon made a major splash when it was initially released this spring. While Kraver started crafting Peerless whiskey in 1889, the brand was revived in the mid-aughts, so this expression marks its first double-digit age-stated release. Tasting Notes: Nose: Tons of brown sugar and caramel notes lead on the nose, with hints of star anise and well-worn leather lying just beneath the surface. This one noses like a significantly aged bourbon, thanks to rich oak, a faint hint of dustiness, milk chocolate and mocha, dried orange peels, and lush vanilla pod aromas. It’s not a particularly complex nosing experience, but it smells like a wonderful showing of well-aged bourbon, which is certainly a compliment. Palate: The notes of vanilla, brown sugar, and a piquant stone fruit stand out at first. This one isn’t as full-bodied or sweet as the nose would have you believe, but notes of tobacco leaves, allspice, oak, and flan can be found at midpalate. The flavors of black tea and citrus blossom really kick up as it transitions to the finish. Finish: The finish here is lightly tart and medium-length, with black pepper, nutmeg, nougat, and an interesting prickle of dried apricots standing out. Bottom Line: Peerless’s new 10-Year Bourbon not only delivers a high-quality whiskey in line with the reputation it’s developed for its non-age-stated bourbon, but it also elevates those expectations with an emphasis on complexity that its younger offerings haven’t quite achieved. In short, if you’re already a fan of what Peerless Distillery is doing, then this expression won’t be a revelation, but it will be really awesome. 6. Augusta Distillery Buckner’s 10-Year Bourbon ABV: 63.2%

Average Price: $150 The Whiskey: Augusta Distillery is becoming well known for its high-quality sourced bourbon single-barrels at 8, 13, 15, and 17 years old, but honestly, despite how good those are, the ten-year is the sweet spot. The single-barrel bourbon offerings they release at this age exemplify that. Tasting Notes: Nose: The aroma profile opens with impressive notes of honeycomb and toasted hazelnuts. It develops from there, presenting a nose of orange blossom and white flowers, with a lovely swirl of vanilla and cinnamon bark. Finally, there are great baking-spice notes, with a flash of eucalyptus and black pepper capping things off.

Palate: Once on the palate, those impressions hold true as the flavors match the nosing notes with the flavor of honeycomb leaping out at first and quickly coating your palate. It really expands from there, as notes of cinnamon candy and corn pudding come forward with some candied walnuts sprouting at midpalate to boot. The mouthfeel strikes that fantastic balance between oily viscousness and sprightly vivaciousness, which is one last treat to enjoy before it reaches the finish. Finish: The finish on this whiskey is lengthy and simmering with black pepper, hazelnuts, and even more waxy honeycomb notes as it closes out. What a delight. Bottom Line: If you’re looking for a justification for the price of these Buckner’s single-barrels, a high level of quality is your excuse. While they’ve previously released award-winning whiskey at various age statements (13, 15, and 17), these 10-year single barrels are the ones you’re most likely to encounter in the double-digit range, and they over-deliver every single time.

5. Old Commonwealth 10-Year Cask Strength Bourbon ABV: 65.915%

Average Price: $200 The Whiskey: The very first expression from Old Commonwealth Distillery is this Old Commonwealth 10-Year Kentucky Straight Bourbon Cask Strength Bourbon, which launched to much fanfare just last year. History lesson: Old Commonwealth is an iconic brand created in the 1970s by Julian Van Winkle II, the son of “Pappy” Van Winkle, and in those days, it utilized liquid from the legendary Stitzel-Weller Distillery. Fast-forward to 1997-2002, Julian Van Winkle III was selling a version of Old Commonwealth that was proofed to 107 and utilized a wheated mash bill just like his father did decades before. This contemporary recreation has been five years in the making, and though it uses a mash bill sans any wheat, its founders felt that this whiskey was exceptional enough to carry the banner and continue the legacy. Tasting Notes: Nose: When you first pour Old Commonwealth into your glass, it opens with the aroma of blueberries and rosewater before deferring to some sweet tobacco, earthy oak, and a fat scoop of vanilla ice cream. It picks up some cherry cordial and leather as it sits in the glass. This is well-layered, lovely stuff. Palate: Cherry and caramel notes come barreling down the middle of the palate with some faint coconut flakes and well-defined oak undergirding the entire affair. A second sip welcomes clove, hazelnut, and honeyed green tea as the dense liquid begins coating your palate, making you salivate for more. Finish: The finish is lengthy with white pepper, sweet tobacco, dark chocolate chunks, and sticky toffee, all making an impression. Bottom Line: This is delicious whiskey that justifies the 5-year journey Old Commonwealth underwent from ideation to creation. In speaking with the founders, they emphasized the thoroughness of the process in selecting the ideal liquid for this project. The results speak for themselves; their efforts have been rewarded with this robust, rich whiskey that deserves high praise on its own merits, as well as for the beautiful green-tinted bottle that houses it — a nod to its legacy from decades ago. 4. Old Rip Van Winkle 10-Year Bourbon ABV: 53.5%

Average Price: $890 The Whiskey: As the youngest expression in the legendary Pappy Van Winkle lineup of wheated bourbons, Old Rip Van Winkle represents the premium range’s entry-level offering. While snobs will quickly note that Old Rip doesn’t say “Pappy” anywhere on the label, and as such, it’s often excluded from being called a “Pappy,” that doesn’t change the fact that it comes from the same stock of barrels that go into the older 15, 20, and 23-year-old expressions. Tasting Notes: Nose: The nosing notes for Old Rip Van Winkle are full of bright red cherries, honey, mature oak, pecans, and vanilla ice cream. It has a medley of rich aromas that deviates very little from that core profile, though perhaps there’s a bit of sage in the mix as well.

Palate: The triple threat of intense honey, vanilla bean ice cream, and rich red cherries socks you in the palate at first, with a bit of mature oak and rich leather sweeping over your tongue soon after that. This oily, medium-bodied whiskey sticks to the back of your teeth and brings chocolate truffle dust, some faint clove, and caramel streaking over your tongue. Finish: The lengthy finish extends the richness of the palate with decadent chocolate cherries joining caramel as the closing impression. Bottom Line: Balance is the name of the game here. While all the flavor notes are impressively lush, with each one genuinely given a platform to shine, the fact that they work so well in harmony is Old Rip Van Winkle’s secret weapon. This whiskey checks every box, and though it may be exceedingly difficult to find at a reasonable price (which is why I dinged it a few spots here), it’s impossible to argue that it isn’t worth the cost of admission. At the manufacturer’s suggested retail price, that is.

3. A. Smith Bowman Cask Strength Bourbon (Batch 5) ABV: 68.8%

Average Price: $400 The Whiskey: A. Smith Bowman Cask Strength Bourbon is an exclusive expression, released annually at the A. Smith Bowman Distillery in Virginia. The latest edition is batch 5, and it clocks in at a hefty 137.6 proof. Tasting Notes: Nose: This whiskey has an instantly recognizable nose that leads with Chelan cherries, heaps of vanilla, honey-roasted hazelnuts, pears, and polished oak. A faint bit of leather and black pepper are also present, with some golden raisins and pipe tobacco underneath. Palate: On the palate, the whiskey is burly and a bit proofier than I anticipated. It’s fairly herbal at first, with earthy oak curtailing any bitterness, and rounds of milk chocolate, Chelan cherries, and smoked honey flowing over the tongue. There’s a truly intriguing umami note that perks up at midpalate while hints of tobacco leaf and black pepper mark the transition to the finish. Finish: The robust and lengthy finish leaves behind much of the sweetness while herbal tea, black pepper, oak, and toasted hazelnuts take center stage. There’s one last whisp of tobacco leaf, cherry skin, and milk chocolate, before it all peters out, though. Bottom Line: The latest version of A. Smith Bowman Cask Strength Bourbon is a proofy pour that finds finesse in its force, thanks to a nuanced flavor profile that offers plenty to appreciate as your palate acclimates to its mouth-watering intensity. For those who are looking for something exclusive, eye-watering, and excellent, there’s no better 10-year bourbon around.

2. Preservation Distillery’s Rare Perfection 10 Year Bourbon ABV: 65.35%

Average Price: $220 The Whiskey: Rare Perfection 10 is the latest iteration in Preservation Distillery’s Rare Perfection lineup, which has previously been a showcase for bourbon blends as well as Canadian whiskey. This one is straightforward: Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey matured for more than 10 years. Tasting Notes: Nose: Bold and potent on the nose, this one unfurls to reveal a bouquet of rich oak, brown sugar, fresh vanilla pods, and alluring tobacco leaf aromas. There are some decadent caramel notes and a lovely Luxardo cherry ping as well. As it rests in the glass, it picks up some cinnamon and caramelized white sugar. Palate: The palate delivers on the promise of the nose with rich caramel, mature oak, and brown sugar detonating across the tongue as soon as you finish the first sip. The alcohol’s potency on the nose is delightfully held in check on the palate, allowing the richness of each flavor layer to take flight. Tobacco leaves, sweet vanilla, and freshly cracked black pepper notes lead the way to the finish. Finish: The lengthy finish on this whiskey is anchored by mature oak, a touch of bruised cherries, and black pepper, with the lingering traces of the palate’s brown sugar bomb tying a bow on the entire affair. Bottom Line: Rare Perfection 10 is one of those, well…rare bourbons that takes the promise of an incredible nose and elevates it with an even more impressive drinking experience. It’s a bourbon to be savored from beginning to end, as each stage offers increasingly more to marvel at. This bottle is definitely worth seeking out, and I’d even recommend buying two.