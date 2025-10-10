Level Up: How To Incorporate Whiskey In Your Game Day Plans

The Perfect Drink At The Game: An Old Fashioned Cocktail Recipe: • 2 ounces of bourbon or rye whiskey

• 1/4 ounce of simple syrup (or one teaspoon of sugar, or one sugar cube)

• Between 2-4 dashes of bitters (I recommend Angostura for a classic or black walnut bitters if it’s an option)

• Orange peel for garnish

Why You Should Drink It: Made up of common ingredients with a spirit-forward flavor profile, the Old Fashioned is the classic cocktail, and one that every sports arena should be able to whip up with style. Despite being one of the more boozy cocktails around, this one has a sweet flavor profile that keeps it approachable and perfect for sipping all game long. The Back Up Plan At The Game: Whiskey & Ginger

Recipe: • 1 1/2 ounces of bourbon or rye whiskey

• 5 ounces of ginger ale

• Lime wedge for garnish (optional) Why You Should Drink It: If an Old Fashioned isn’t your twist, or the bar is somehow out of ingredients, here’s an even simpler cocktail: A Whiskey & Ginger. Again, the key here is that it’s a simple drink to build at a venue that’s typically more well-stocked with generic beer and wine. This refreshing, simple cocktail option will allow you to enjoy your base whiskey without overcomplicating things so that you can keep your focus where it belongs: the action in front of you.

The Perfect Drink At Home: A Bourbon Smash Recipe: • 2 ounces of bourbon (I’d recommend one of these options)

• 3/4 ounce of simple syrup

• 1 muddled lemon wedge

• 3 fresh mint leaves, muddled, and one mint sprig for garnish

Why You Should Drink It: Now, if you’re thinking of mixing up a whiskey cocktail at home, then you can easily elevate things a bit by making a Bourbon Smash. This refreshing but straightforward cocktail perfectly integrates bourbon into a delicious blend of mint and citrus sweetness. Not only is it easy to make, but it’s easy to customize as well by adding more or less mint, lemon, or simple syrup based on your personal preference. Think of it as calling your own play. The Back Up Plan At Home: Whiskey Sour

Recipe: • 2 ounces of bourbon or rye (I’d go with bourbon for the added sweetness)

• 1 ounce of fresh lemon juice

• 3/4 ounce of simple syrup

• A lemon or lime wheel for garnish Why You Should Drink It: If you’re really looking to keep things simple, then a straight-up Whiskey Sour is a great option. It’s slightly tart, which will keep you from downing them too fast, but it’s so damn delicious you’ll enjoy every sip just as much as the game, or more, depending on your team’s record.

The Perfect Drink At A Bar: A Boulevardier Recipe: • 1 1/2 ounces of rye whiskey (The classic recipe calls for all equal parts, but most bars these days will up the whiskey content for better flavor)

• 1 ounce of Campari

• 1 ounce of sweet vermouth

• 1 twisted orange peel for garnish

Why You Should Drink It: You might be wondering why you should order such a simple cocktail at a bar. The answer is just as simple as the recipe itself: this drink is a winner. Slightly bitter and herbaceous with a discernible whiskey bite, when made correctly, this cocktail is the epitome of chilled harmony in a glass, and that’s a task you should leave to a talented bartender. Like all of the cocktails on this list, it’s a tasty treat that you’ll be able to easily enjoy without it stealing all of your attention away from the game. The Back Up Plan At A Bar: A Whiskey Highball

Recipe: • 2 ounces of bourbon or rye whiskey (I’d go with bourbon for this one)

• 4 ounces of chilled club soda

• 1 lemon wedge for garnish Why You Should Drink It: Highballs are one of the most preferred ways to enjoy whiskey in a cocktail, the world over, and they’re picking up steam as a drink of choice here in the States now as well. Due to its simplicity, pretty much every bar in America can accommodate this request, but it’s that same simplicity that underscores its sophistication. A Highball is a straightforward way to keep the base spirit front and center in a deceptively elegant drink that will deliver a great taste to elevate your viewing experience.

The Perfect Straight Pour At The Game: Maker’s Mark Bourbon ABV: 45%

Average Price: $30 Why You Should Drink It: Maker’s Mark is one of the most ubiquitous bourbons in the entire world, and among the most common bottles of America’s Native Spirit, this is the one that’s easiest to enjoy on game day. That’s because it has wheat in its grain recipe, which is a bit lighter and sweeter than the more common rye grain. Easy to find and easy to enjoy? This one is an easy decision for casual gameday sipping.

The Back Up Plan At The Game: Basil Hayden Bourbon ABV: 40%

Average Price: $45 Why You Should Drink It: When it comes to flavorful “background bourbon,” there are few bottles as surprising and well-equipped for the job as Basil Hayden. It’s incredibly smooth and free from any rough edges, which makes it a great candidate for enjoying neat, but it gets bonus points because it’s actually robust enough to still hold up over a big cube of ice.

The Perfect Straight Pour At Home: New Riff Bottled In Bond Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $39 Why You Should Drink It: If you’re at home watching the game, that means you have a bit more flexibility when it comes to bourbon options. Whether you have a deep bunker of possibilities or you plan on hitting the local liquor store for a quick fix, I’ve got the bottle for you: New Riff Bottled In Bond Bourbon. This bottle has some delicious honeyed cornbread notes to go along with a touch of white pepper and nutmeg baking spice that’ll enhance your game day in a major way.

The Back Up Plan At Home: Knob Creek Small Batch Bourbon ABV: 50%

Average Price: $38 Why You Should Drink It: Slightly easier to find than our option above, Knob Creek Small Batch Bourbon is the perfect game day bottle. It’s affordable, packed with classic bourbon flavors, and for bonus points, you can even seek out the brand’s new single-barrel offering, which Eli Manning chose. That one is a bit more limited, but it’s a perfect elevated backup option to have on hand while watching the game.

The Perfect Straight Pour At A Bar: Buffalo Trace Bourbon ABV: 45%

Average Price: $30 Why You Should Drink It: Buffalo Trace’s scarcity has waxed and waned as the bourbon boom has impacted its availability, but most good bars should have a bottle on deck. That’s good news for you, because you can skip the headache of trying to find a bottle at your local liquor store and enjoy it at your leisure while the game is playing. Whether you take it neat or on the rocks doesn’t matter; this bourbon is a total score.

The Back Up Plan At A Bar: Russell’s Reserve 10-Year Bourbon ABV: 45%

Average Price: $38 Why You Should Drink It: Russell’s Reserve 10-Year Bourbon has long been one of my favorite, readily available bottles of bourbon, and it’s a secret weapon when you see it behind a bar. A lot of bars opt for the cheaper (albeit still great!) Wild Turkey 101 bourbon, but the ones that feature this bird of the same feather care just a little bit more. When you see this bottle behind a bar, you should take care to grab yourself a pour and appreciate the hard work of the longest tenured Master Distiller in whiskey history. It’s an easy win.