Jeremy Strong’s crazy Golden Globes look, in which he wore a mint suit, matching bucket hat, and sunglasses over a white turtleneck, was absolutely ridiculous. Dude made every wide shot at the ceremony a real-life Where’s Waldo?. We couldn’t watch without the urge to see if we could spot him somewhere in the background.

As soon as images from the Golden Globes red carpet started to make the rounds on the internet, we’ve all been collectively obsessed with talking about it. And you know what? The more we see the fit, the more we think it’s kind of sick. It’s like “Dandy Run DMC.”

Ridiculous, yes, but definitely a serve. Nobody is talking about the way anybody was dressed as much as Strong. He won the night by taking the biggest risk, proving that great fashion isn’t about following trends, but rather inspiring conversation.

Put Strong’s mint madness on a Mount Rushmore of conversation-starting award show fits alongside Bjork’s swan dress, and Lady Gaga’s meat dress.

This doesn’t surprise us too much because while Strong is known for wearing brown suits almost always, which many interpret as boring (we don’t for the record) he actually has pretty impeccable taste, and this fit is no different.

The velvet teal suit and matching bucket hat, which many have said serves as a symbol of Strong stepping out of the shadow of Kendall Roy, was designed by the Milan, Italy-based luxury brand Loro Piana. We can’t find an exact match in Loro Piana’s current collection, but the brand has all sorts of similar suits, and this shearling Lys Bucket Hat, if you’re into the idea of wearing an elevated, luxury bucket hat.

Ironically, Loro Piana was the brand most often worn by Kendall Roy throughout Succession‘s run, and we push back on the idea that this fit is a million miles from Kendall Roy. Did people just forget the “L to the OG” rap? This fit looks like a risk Kendall would take only for his dad to say something like “f*ck off with your clown clothes.”