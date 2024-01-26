Every once in a while, there is a new fast food dish that just stuns me into silence. I take a bite and then just sit for a few minutes, processing the questions running through my mind. “Why did they make this? Who is it for? What other ideas ended up on the cutting room floor so this could hit the menu? Why can’t they just listen to the fans and bring back whatever dish we’ve been complaining about not having?”

They’re not fun thoughts to have. But this is my lot in life as a food reviewer.

I want to bite into a new dish and go “WOW — I need to tell everyone about this!” It’s happened before. I was lucky enough to pick up a Popeyes Chicken Sandwich before the hype caused it to sell out. And I pinky swear that I wanted it to happen with KFC’s new Spicy Mac and Cheese Wrap. Desperately.

A piece of fried chicken wrapped in a tortilla with mac and cheese, a three-cheese blend, and spicy sauce? Get me high then sign me up!

But alas, that’s not what happened. Here is everything wrong with the Spicy Mac and Cheese KFC Wrap.