The Japanese Whiskies Bartenders Wish More People Knew About

When it comes to the world of booze, Japanese whisky is still a bit of a mystery to many whiskey drinkers. The lesser known of the whiskey elites, Japanese whisky is made in a style reminiscent of Scotch whisky. This is thanks to the similar climate and techniques, though, in general, Japanese whiskies are less peated and more delicate than Scotch whiskies. “There are also 120 distilleries in Scotland as opposed to eight in Japan,” adds Wesley MacDonald, owner of Caña Bar and Kitchen in Curaçao. “Both make grain whiskies and malt whiskies, however in Japan one distillery makes a variety of styles of malt whiskies and in Scotland the style is connected to the distillery and location.” Perhaps the main difference between Japanese whisky and Scotch whisky in 2020 is the fear of the unknown. If you’re the type of person who finds something they enjoy and sticks with it, it’s difficult to branch out and try something new. This is the case with many whiskey (or whisky) drinkers. They already enjoy their favorite bourbons, ryes, or Scotches. Why would they buy a bottle of potentially expensive Japanese whisky and risk ending up unhappy with the purchase? Lucky for these folks, we have experts on call who are more than eager to help us figure out which Japanese whiskies to try. We asked some of our favorite bartenders tell us the Japanese whiskies they wish more people knew about. Check out their picks below.