If the answers are well thought out, the desert island game can be a ton of fun. Obviously, you can’t have everything you crave on a desert island (where would you put it all?), so you have to focus on the essentials. A single movie. A lone book. A solitary bottle of rye whiskey.

We asked our favorite bartenders to grapple with the latter question by telling us the bottles of rye they’d happily drink as they lived out their days Robinson Crusoe-style. Which hypothetically bottomless bottles would they sip on from now until a wayward cruiseliner passed by? Check their answers — featuring a few surprises and a handful of usual suspects — below!

Rittenhouse Rye

Jack Galobich bartender of The Gage in Chicago

Rittenhouse Rye Bottled in Bond; it’s simple and, to the point, tasty. This is a 100-proof rye-forward whiskey that’s great for shooting, sipping, and making my go-to Manhattans. It puts hair on your chest and feels like the stuff your grandfather sipped while smoking Lucky Strikes.