Tasting Notes For Maker’s Mark Wood Finishing Series 2020 Release

When it comes to gateway bourbons, it’s hard to top the original Maker’s Mark. It’s full of vanilla, caramel, and corn-sweetness and is effortlessly easy to sip. But, the best thing about starting with bourbon from the Loretto, Kentucky-based distillery is the fact that you can step up to its other releases when your palate becomes a little more nuanced.

You can’t go wrong with its Maker’s Mark 46. But the true bourbon aficionados always eagerly await their second release, Maker’ Mark 2020 Limited Release. This is the second offering from its Wood Finishing series. Last year, the brand launched Stave Profile RC6. It was full of toasted vanilla, sweet caramel, and mouth-watering fruit flavors. This year, at the same time the brand is celebrating the 10th anniversary of Maker’s 46, it’s making this new release available.

You might be unfamiliar with the term “wood finishing.” In this scenario, it refers to Maker’s proprietary stave finishing process. After full maturation, cask strength bourbon is filled into barrels containing specifically designed wooden staves. Then, those barrels are rested in the brand’s limestone bourbon cellar. The result is a unique flavor profile created by the well-aged whiskey and the staves interacting together.

Available now nationwide, Maker’s Mark 2020 Limited Release has a suggested retail price of $59.99 — a great price for what’s in the bottle. It won’t be available for long, so you better get your hands on a bottle while you can.