Photographer and filmmaker Max Lowe knows an adventure when he sees one. From snow-capped mountains to majestic canyons to the open sea — if it’s awe-inspiring, Max has probably been there with his camera at the ready, capturing stunning and detailed images. After starting his career at National Geographic in 2012, he’s moved away from a focus on sweeping landscapes in favor of interacting with people and telling slivers of their stories. The goal is to document a piece of the human experience itself, charting its commonalities and differences throughout the world.

Working for National Geographic and shooting documentaries all over the world will take you to a lot of amazing places, but apparently not Burning Man. So when we found out Max had just attended his first Burn, we had to bend his ear about the visit. It’s not every day you get to ask a proper adventurer if Burning Man lives up to the fanatic hype that surrounds it, and given his credentials and experience we’re willing to trust Max’s take.

Max didn’t attend Burning Man on assignment, so while he did bring a camera along, the photos he took are of a more candid nature than the carefully composed photos that populate his various online portfolios. Instead, these pictures illustrate a sort of half-awake dreaminess, aptly reflecting the mystique of the playa. His subjects always cast in dark shadows, a stark change from his usual visual signatures.

The conversation that follows is sure to prove fascinating for anyone intrigued by photography, adventure, and of course Burning Man.

What surprised you the most about Black Rock City?

I think honestly the mentality of giving, whether it’s openness, giving your attention, your time, your resources. That’s the most unique thing about the whole experience, to me — the fact that there’s anything and everything you could probably ever imagine up for grabs to anyone who is there and it’s given freely.

I mean, it’s a spectacle in itself, and that’s pretty amazing. Just the scale of creativity and resources put to work for the simple sake of entertainment and awe is pretty remarkable. But I think the thing that kept coming back to me was the fact that everyone was there doing this — putting in their own time, sweat, and equity — just for the sake of being there and being part of this community.