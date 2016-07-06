McDonald’s Is Bringing The McGriddle To Its All Day Breakfast Menu Nationwide

#Fast Food Culture #McDonalds #Food
Life Writer
07.06.16 4 Comments

Getty Image

McDonald’s foray into all day breakfast has been a rousing success for the chain. Americans nationwide were thrilled to get their breakfast favorites all the live long day. There were some items missing from the menus in specific locations, which peeved a few here and there, but being able to get an Egg McMuffin at four in the afternoon worked for Mickey-D’s. Well hold on to your brown plastic trays, folks. McDonald’s just announced the McGriddle is coming to the all day breakfast menu this August. This is a move by McDonald’s “to continue to give customers more of their favorite breakfast items any time of the day, McDonald’s will be shifting to one national All Day Breakfast menu allowing guests to enjoy even more breakfast choices nationwide.”

NBC

The breakfast menu options are available here. They include everything from the hotcakes to the sausage burrito and even the beloved hash browns. Of course, the full list of items will vary by restaurant, so you should visit every location in a 15-mile radius. Right? Right!

This is another chapter in the long list of tactics McDonald’s has employed to stay relevant in the ever-changing fast food market. Recently, the company announced they were ditching margarine for real butter and switching to cage free eggs in all of their restaurants. A bold move considering they use two billion eggs per year in the U.S. and Canada alone. That number is sure to skyrocket further as, finally, the all-day breakfast menu will be complete and nationwide by August! #variesbyrestaurant.

(Via Consumerist)

Now Watch: Posh Meals Worth Every Penny

Around The Web

TOPICS#Fast Food Culture#McDonalds#Food
TAGSall-day breakfastbreakfastFast Food CultureFOODMCDONALDS

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 35 mins ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP