Glimpse The McDonald’s Of Tomorrow By Looking At Their New ‘Global Headquarters’ Menu

McDonalds/Getty/Uproxx

Earlier this summer, McDonald’s brought some popular items from other countries stateside as part of their International Menu promotion. While we were excited about the idea conceptually, the menu left us a little unsatisfied. What we got was, well… safe.

Cheesy bacon fries from Australia and a tomato-mozzarella sandwich from Canada? C’mon McDonalds, you’ll have to do better to thrive in the fast-food wars. Where was India’s Hot Gold Masala sandwich or the Wasabi McNugget sauce from Japan?

Hopefully, we won’t have to wait too much longer for gems like those, because the McDonald’s Global Headquarters in Chicago has just announced a new international menu that features such gems as sweet potato fries and caramel dipped cones, signaling more interesting international favorites may be making their way into the American market.

McDonald’s Global Headquarters in Chicago’s West Loop is what is known as a “McDonald’s Experience The Future” restaurant, acting as a testing ground for future McDonald’s concepts. The newest iteration of the International Menu now features the following:

The Halloumi Muffin from Cyprus

Served with grilled Halloumi cheese on a toasted and buttered English muffin with slices of Roma tomatoes, lettuce, and optional bacon. But I mean c’mon — who isn’t going to take that bacon?