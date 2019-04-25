McDonald

If you’ve spent many a sad day in an American McDonald’s, eating a Quarter Pounder with cheese and longing for flavor with a more international flare — it’s time to get excited. Because a sampling of McDonald’s international menu is coming to the states! This June, as part of McDonald’s new “Worldwide Favorites” promotion, four menu items, normally only available in other countries, will be hitting a menu near you. McDonald’s has some truly amazing overseas options like McNoodles, taro pies, and McCurry. And maybe it’s just a “grass is greener” situation, but we’ve long been jealous of how much better every other Mickey D’s menu is. Now, we can get in on some of that action.

This summer, according to information obtained by Business Insider, we’ll all have the chance to *take a deep breath* enjoy Spain’s Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger, a Quarter Pounder topped with bacon, gouda cheese, bacon sauce, and onions, Canada’s Tomato-Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich, which includes a special tomato-herb sauce, Australia’s Cheesy Bacon Fries, which we’ve already been introduced to earlier this year, and the Netherland’s Stroopwafel McFlurry, a McFlurry made of, you guessed it, stroopwafels. One. Hell. Of. A Sentence. Folks.

We couldn’t be more excited to dive mouth first into all of the above. Although now, we just want more. Like, where’s that gelato bar from the McDonald’s in Rome? Or the Wasabi McNugget sauce from Japan? And what about India’s Hot Gold Masala sandwich! The people demand their Hot Gold Masala!

An exact release date for the new Worldwide Favorites has yet to be released, but expect to see the new items popping up sometime in June.