There are many sides to the bourbon equation. On one side you have the unicorn bottles that drinkers rarely stumble upon and are often marked up far beyond their sticker prices. On another, you have value bottles that are perfect for mixing your favorite cocktail. Let’s not forget the mid-range bottles, the bottom shelf dwellers, and the straight sippers that you can pour on the rocks or drink neat.

In other words, the bourbon world is complex and varied. There’s usually something for every level of whiskey drinker (often at a wide range of price points).

Today, we’re turning our attention to value bourbons that are also considered “mellow.” These are the bourbons that are affordable but don’t burn from nose to finish. Or, you know… bourbons that actually taste good but won’t break the bank like those aforementioned unicorns.

In an effort to help you stock your home bar cart for the foreseeable future, we’ve asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their go-to value bourbons (they’re all under $50) based on mellow, easy-drinking nature alone. Keep scrolling to see their picks.

Buffalo Trace Bourbon

Alejandro Mendoza, restaurant and bar manager at Hotel SLO in San Luis Obispo, California

ABV: 45%

Average Price: $24

Why This Whiskey?

Buffalo Trace Bourbon is the absolute best bang for your buck. High corn in the mash gives it a smoothness unlike any other. It’s great on its own, but perfect to mix with. It’s a personal favorite of our hotel GM as well as my base spirit for most of my whiskey-based cocktails.

Woodford Reserve

Lewis Caputa, lead bartender at Rosina Cocktail Lounge in Las Vegas

ABV: 45.2%

Average Price: $35

Why This Whiskey?

Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon is hard to beat. This is my standard go-to when it comes to mellow value bottles. I am a fan of chocolate and vanilla when I have bourbon and the notes that this bourbon has are second to none.