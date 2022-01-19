Bartenders Declare The Best 10-Year-Old Bourbons Based On Flavor Alone

When it comes to bourbon whiskey, there are a few ground rules. We know all about the fact that in order to be called a bourbon, the whiskey must be made of a mash bill of at least 51 percent corn and follow a few other proof-related rules. It also must be produced in the U.S. (although it doesn’t have to be made in Kentucky). And then there’s the time that the bourbon spends aging.

To be called “straight bourbon,” the whiskey must be aged for at least two years. The vast majority of standard bourbons on the shelf — the Jim Beam’s, Old Foresters, Four Roses, etc. — tend to be aged between four and six years old by design. Longer than that will yield more caramel, vanilla, dried fruits, spices, and oaky flavors — derived from the barrel itself. But bourbon can also get to the point that it’s “too oaky” or “too aged,” which is why some believe that ten years is the true sweet spot.

For many distilleries, ten-year-old expressions are the crown jewel — as coveted as they are flavorful. To find some of these gems, we asked a few well-known bartenders to tell us their picks for the best ten-year-old bourbons. They didn’t disappoint with their answers.

Bulleit 10

Daniel Yang, lead bartender at Electra Cocktail Club in Las Vegas

ABV: 45.6%

Average Price: $47

Why This Bourbon?

If you’re searching for the best bang for your buck bourbon, then look no further than Bulleit 10 Year (found at around $45 where available). When compared to some of the other options for ten-year bourbons, Bulleit offers a wonderful course of vanilla, spice, and oak forward flavors while not breaking your bank.