There’s an obvious connection between bourbon whiskey and Kentucky. In fact, many believe that bourbon as we know it was invented in Georgetown, Kentucky in 1789 when a Baptist minister named Elijah Craig decided to open a distillery. Fast forward nearly 250 years and some estimates say that 95 percent of all bourbon is still made in the Bluegrass State. But while bourbon must be made up of 51 percent corn, aged in new American oak, and adhere to a few other strict rules, it doesn’t actually need to be produced in KY. There are high-quality, award-winning, noteworthy bourbons produced all over the country, from St. Augustine to Seattle. Recently, my Uproxx colleague Zach Johnston ranked twenty of his favorite non-Kentucky bottles. This week, I decided to up the ante and blindly taste and rank fifteen of his top selections. It should be noted that this is 100% based on my own personal tastes. I simply use my sense of smell to nose the bourbons and my sense of taste to sip them. So my picks might not align with yours (or even Zach’s). That said, I try to explain the flavors of each expression to help you find the flavor profile that suits you. Our lineup today includes: 291 Small Batch Colorado Bourbon Whiskey (Colorado)

Old Elk Wheated Bourbon (Colorado)

Smooth Ambler Contradiction (West Virginia/Indiana)

Woodinville PX Sherry Cask Straight Bourbon Whiskey (Washington)

Balcones Texas Blue Corn Bourbon (Texas)

Garrison Brothers Balmorhea (Texas)

Wyoming Whiskey Small Batch Bourbon Whiskey (Wyoming)

Leopold Bros. Bottled-In-Bond Bourbon (Colorado)

FEW Bourbon Whiskey (Illinois)

Belle Meade Reserve Bourbon (Indiana)

Bib & Tucker 10-Year-Old Small Batch Bourbon (Tennessee)

Frey Ranch Straight Bourbon Whiskey (Nevada)

Hudson Whiskey Bright Lights, Big Bourbon (New York)

Cedar Ridge Reserve Iowa Bourbon Whiskey (Iowa)

Remus Repeal Reserve Series V Straight Bourbon (Indiana) It’s a monster tasting with some serious heavy hitters. Let’s start the sampling!

Part 1: The Tasting Taste 1 Tasting Notes: This whiskey has a very unique nose and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. First, I noticed a nutty sweetness that moved into clover honey, slight pipe tobacco, vanilla, and just a hint of peppery rye. The palate begins with a soft citrus zest that pairs with oaky wood, sweet corn, and butterscotch. From my notebook: “It’s the kind of whiskey that needs multiple tasting to find everything.” Taste 2 Tasting Notes: The nose of yellow cake, almond cookies, butterscotch, raisins, pipe tobacco, and slight, peppery spices let you know what you’re in for. On the palate, I found caramel corn, spicy cinnamon, oaky wood, more tobacco, and toasted vanilla beans. It ends with pecans, caramel, and more of those spices. Taste 3 Tasting Notes: On the nose, I found a mix of sticky toffee pudding, toasted vanilla beans, oak, and a gentle, floral backbone. Tasting it revealed flavors like creamy caramel, cinnamon sugar, vanilla beans, and a dusting of holiday spices. The last few sips were warming and featured a great combination of cinnamon and butterscotch. Taste 4 Tasting Notes: This whiskey smells like a classic bourbon with notes of fresh tobacco, maple syrup, sweet corn, and just a hint of cracked black pepper to tie everything together. Taking a sip revealed candied orange peels, toasted marshmallow, rich oak, and a slight herbal backbone. It ended with a nice mix of spice and cornbread. Taste 5 Tasting Notes: You’re met with a hint of candied orange peels, cinnamon, and other wintry spices on first nosing. This is followed by a palate of apple pie crust, pipe tobacco, dried cherries, dark chocolate, oaky wood, and dried orange peel. The finish is medium in length, filled with warming heat, and delivers a nice mix of sweet cherries and chocolate. Taste 6 Tasting Notes: If you enjoy vanilla, this is the bourbon for you. It’s very prevalent on the nose. I also found hints of caramel corn, dried fruit, and slight oaky wood. The palate is littered with flavors like dark chocolate, pipe tobacco, toasted vanilla beans, and a slight hint of cinnamon spice. The ending is sweet, lingering, and very warming. Taste 7 Tasting Notes: Fruit is a notable presence on this whiskey’s nose. The first sniff revealed dried cherries and raisins and moved into caramel, pipe tobacco, and cinnamon sugar. A sip brought notes of caramel corn, Christmas spices, butterscotch, peppery rye. and wood char. The finish is a warming mix of dried fruit, brown sugar, and more oak. Taste 8 Tasting Notes: Caramel and wintry spices dominate this whiskey’s nose. There are also hints of dried fruits and toasted vanilla beans. The palate is heavy on toasted vanilla beans pods, sticky toffee pudding, oaky wood, and a nice, pleasing kick of cinnamon at the finish. From my notes: “Overall, a sweet, spicy, memorable sipper.” Taste 9 Tasting Notes: The nose is classic bourbon with a good deal of oak that pairs well with butterscotch, raisins, and dried cherries. The flavor is sweet, soft, and filled with more dried fruits, slight cinnamon spice, fresh leather, and just a hint of peppery rye. It ends with a nice mix of sweetness and spice. Taste 10 Tasting Notes: It starts with a bang due to notes of caramel corn, dried cherries, ripe berries, raisins, and toasted vanilla beans. Sipping it only adds to the experience with notes of clover honey, sweet treacle, maple candy, spicy cinnamon sugar, and butterscotch frosting. The ending is warming and a good combination of corn sweetness and cinnamon spice. Taste 11 Tasting Notes: This whiskey had a surprisingly fruity nose with hints of ripe berries and dried cherries paired with salted caramel, sweet corn, and rich, dark oak. On the palate, I found flavors of wintry spices, butterscotch, more woody oak, raisins, and just a touch of spice. It all ends with a dry, warming, slightly nutty finish. Taste 12 Tasting Notes: When I nosed this whiskey, I found aromas of dried cherries, fresh leather, rich oak, cinnamon sugar, and candied pecans. The flavor is a little spicier than expected with hints of cinnamon and baking spices as well as a nutty sweetness, maple candy, dark chocolate, pipe tobacco, and light herbal quality. It finished with a lingering, warming, salted caramel flavor. Taste 13 Tasting Notes: From my notes: “This whiskey smells very corny on the nose.” There’s a slight hint of oak and maybe a wisp of vanilla as well. There really isn’t much else going on. The palate has slightly more going on with some dark chocolate, vanilla beans, and more caramel corn. It doesn’t taste like it’s been aged very long.

Taste 14 Tasting Notes: A lot is going on with this bourbon’s nose. First off is a wallop of caramel candy. It’s followed close behind with notes of buttercream frosting, candied almonds, and mint-like herbal aromas hiding in the background. The flavor continues to the trend set by the nose with a slew of flavors including vanilla beans, sticky toffee pudding, treacle, almond cookies, and slight wintry spices. Taste 15 Tasting Notes: The nose is closer to a single malt Scotch whisky than a bourbon. I smell notable hints of vanilla, oaky wood, and sweet grains. The palate is filled with slight cracked black pepper, buttery caramel, vanilla beans, and treacle. It all ends with a mix of sweetness and spice. From my note: “It felt like it was missing something.” Part 2: The Ranking Now comes the really fun part. If you’re reading this, that means you’ve already made your way through my tasting notes. You’re going to finally get what you came here for — the ranking. Again, my palate is different than Zach’s, that’s how palates work. The best thing for you to do is check our notes and see what resonates with you.