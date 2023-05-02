Cinco de Mayo is rapidly approaching. You know, the day when everyone celebrates Mexico’s defeat of France in the Battle of Puebla and definitely not Mexico’s Independence Day. On May fifth, whether or not we understand the historical significance or not, many of us will enjoy classic, cheesy, meaty, delicious Mexican food, maybe some tequila, a margarita, Oaxacan old fashioned, or two, and (hopefully) a lot of Mexican beer. But they say that imitation is the highest form of flattery, right? So, after all those Coronas, Modelos, and Tecates, why not also save room for a bottle or two of Mexican-style lager as well? There are myriad options available and they’re all better than that one aforementioned, well-known Mexican pale lagers — most of which require the addition of a lime wedge to be serviceable. Below, you’ll find eight great examples of Mexican-style lagers well suited to complement your tacos, burritos, and general Cinco de Mayo merriment. Even if you don’t know what you’re celebrating, at least you won’t be thirsty after enjoying one (or more) of these beers. 8) Stone Buenaveza ABV: 4.7% Average Price: $11 for a six-pack

The Beer: This easy-drinking, “Baja-Inspired” Mexican-style lager gets the michelada treatment with the addition of lime and salt. The result is a thirst quencher highlighted by bright citrus and a gentle salinity throughout. Simple, easy to drink, and perfect for Cinco de Mayo. Tasting Notes: The nose features cereal grains, some yeast, and a ton of lime and salt. It’s a little generic on the nose and continues on the palate. It’s not overly exciting in the taste department either. It tastes like a sweet, corny, cheap lager with salt and lime added to it. It’s refreshing, but that’s about it. Bottom Line: This beer isn’t bad, but it also isn’t that good. It’s a simple, fairly boring, easy-to-drink beer that will help wash down your heavy nachos. 7) Great Lakes Mexican Lager With Lime ABV: 5.4% Average Price: $11 for a six-pack The Beer: This 5.4% ABV Mexican-style lager is pure refreshment through and through. Brewed with Mt. Hood hops, 2-row base malt, and flaked corn, it gets its unique, citrus-filled flavor profile from the addition of both lime peel and lime puree. Tasting Notes: There’s a ton of corn on the nose and this is by design. Also, caramel malts and lime zest, but not much else discernable. The palate continues this trend as there are notes of sweet corn, cereal grains, hay, lime peel, and lightly bitter hops. Overall, a very refreshing, no-frills lager. Bottom Line: This is the beer for fans of sweet, corny lagers that are accentuated by the addition of citrus flavors. If that’s not your style, move along to something else. 6) SKA Mexican Logger ABV: 5.2% Average Price: $11 for a six-pack

The Beer: Not relying on the addition of salt or lime juice, SKA’s Mexican Logger is a crisp, thirst-quenching take on the classic Mexican lager. Brewed with malts, yeast, water, and Saaz hops, it definitely deserves a place alongside your favorite Mexican dishes. Tasting Notes: Biscuity-like malts, sweet corn, lime zest, grass, and floral hops make up a fairly welcoming nose. Drinking it reveals flavors of lime peel, lemon zest, bready malts, sweet corn, cracked black pepper, more grass, and lightly floral hops. The finish is lightly bitter and very crisp. Bottom Line: This isn’t the greatest lager you’ll ever drink. But it’s totally crushable and has enough balance and flavor to stand up to the spiciest Cinco de Mayo foods. 5) Sun King Pachanga ABV: 4.2% Average Price: $10 for a six-pack The Beer: You won’t need a pinata on Cinco de Mayo because this beer can is also ready adorned with one. This Mexican-style lager is brewed with Bravo hops as well as Six-row and Pilsner malts. The result is a classic, crisp, crushable lager well suited for spring. Tasting Notes: The nose is all cereal grains, sweet corn, grass, light citrus, and floral, earthy hops. The palate is filled with notes of pilsner malts, sweet corn, grass, yeast, honey, citrus peels, and floral, lightly spicy hops. The finish is crisp and dry and leaves you wanting more. Bottom Line: Another beer that’s not overly exciting, but… that’s kind of the point. It’s supposed to be an easy-drinking, no-frills Mexican-style lager and that’s exactly what it is. 4) Three Notch’d Andale ABV: 4.5% Average Price: $12 for a six-pack

The Beer: This crisp, easy-drinking Mexican-style lager was brewed with Pilsner malt, non-GMO yellow corn, Vienna malts, and Carapils malts as well as Hallertau hops. It gets its unique flavor profile from the addition of lime, salt, and agave, Tasting Notes: On the nose, you’ll find aromas of sweet corn, bready malts, honey, grass, lime, and noble, floral hops. The palate is all sweet corn, cereal grains, honey, agave, lime, and light sea salt. The finish is crisp, floral, and lightly bitter. Overall, a pretty decent, unique Mexican-style lager. Bottom Line: The addition of salt, lime, and agave gives this beer flavor that differentiates it from the pack. It’s sweet, crisp, crushable, and highly memorable. 3) Cerveceria Colorado Venga ABV: 5% Average Price: $10 for a six-pack The Beer: This 5% ABV lager was crafted to taste like a traditional Mexican lager. It’s cold fermented with Mexican lager yeast to give it a sweet, refreshing, crisp flavor you won’t soon forget. The brewers recommend either adding your own lime and salt or drinking it on its own. Tasting Notes: Complex aromas of sweet corn, lemongrass, lime, grass, honey, cereal grains, and floral, herbal hops are prevalent on the nose. The palate continues this trend with notes of citrus peels, flaked corn, cereal grains, honey, grass, and a nice, crisp, dry finish featuring floral, earthy, herbal, lightly piney hops. Bottom Line: When it comes to sessionable, Mexican-style lagers, you’ll have a tough time finding many more classic, balanced, and crushable beers than this one. 2) Lone Tree Mexican Lager ABV: 5.3% Average Price: $11 for a six-pack