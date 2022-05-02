If you’re going to mix up a new tequila cocktail, this is the week to do it. While a margarita, a paloma, ranch water, or even the 70s classic tequila sunrise might be the first drinks that come to mind, a Oaxacan old fashioned should also be on your list. Another iconic agave-based cocktail, the Oaxacan old fashioned is a guaranteed crowd pleaser that also happens to be pretty easy to make at home, as long as you have all the ingredients.

Before we dive in, let’s talk about the drink because this one is a modern classic. It comes from the current cocktails gods at Death and Co. — which happens to run one of our favorite hotels in Denver. The drink was devised in the mid-aughts, just as the mezcal boom began in earnest. The drink is a take on an old fashioned combining reposado tequila (made from Blue Weber agave in Jalisco) with smoky standard mezcal (made with various agaves in Mexico but centralized around Oaxaca). And now that the mezcal and tequila boom are really hitting the stratosphere, the drink is gaining serious mainstream popularity.

Anyway, the point is, the Oaxacan old fashioned is both delicious and easy. If you can stir up a bourbon old fashioned, you can make this.

