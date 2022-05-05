This Cinco De Mayo Put Some Respect On Mexican Culture & Pay Up

Today is Cinco de Mayo, which means if you’re American you’re likely celebrating by hitting up your favorite dive bar, chowing down on some $2 tacos, and washing it all down with a cheap margarita (hopefully you have the sense not to don a sombrero and poncho and shout “aye aye aye!” throughout the night, but trust me — it still happens). If you’re Mexican or Mexican American, on the other hand, you might not be celebrating anything (unless you literally live in the town of Puebla). From my experience, even young Mexican Americans don’t really vibe with Cinco de Mayo the way the Chicano college students of the ‘60s did.

That generation found resonance in a story of outnumbered Mexicans resisting a powerful white colonial invader, which… sounds pretty damn good. But ever since the holiday was co-opted by beer companies in the ‘80s, it has always served as a weird caricature of Mexican identity and, like St. Patrick’s Day, an excuse for conservative America to get sh*t-faced in the middle of the week while in (if not blatantly offensive, then certainly annoyingly reductive) costume. So before you don that sombrero, put on your favorite Bad Bunny record (he’s Puerto Rican, by the way), and start making finger guns before every shot of tequila, may I suggest — maybe you don’t?

I’m not even speaking on some “don’t wear my culture like a costume” stuff. I can’t speak for all Mexican Americans and Latinx people, but I can tell you that the people I grew up with living in the eastern suburbs of Los Angeles — first generation, second generation, and Dreamers, as well as our parents — don’t really care about that. We know Cinco de Mayo is for the gringos now. All I’m saying is…

Okay, fine — let’s talk about the sombreros for a second.

I truly don’t care or take offense to anybody wearing a poncho and sombrero on Cinco de Mayo (I get it, Clint Eastwood made it look dope and ya’ll love cowboys) but you should ask yourself when you do that, “why, exactly, am I doing it?” When you wear artifacts and emblems of a colonized people’s culture, what does that say about your relationship, as an American, to these communities, and more importantly, what does it say about you? Only you can know that and as long as you can live with it, great. But you have to admit that it might speak differently to a person who comes from those cultures and sees an element of parody or derision in your actions. And, you must admit, life is not simply about what we do, it’s also how our actions are perceived. After all, “we’re LIVING IN A SOCIETY!”

End rant.

So go ahead and wear that sombrero. But if you’re going to skirt the line between cultural respect and making a mockery (intentionally, unintentionally, or even well-intentioned-ally) of Mexican culture, I do have one ask of you: stop devaluing the food and drinks you order while wearing said sombrero. Because in 2022, after so many foodservice businesses were devastated by the pandemic, it’s definitely time to ditch the assumption that anything Mexican should be cheap. It’s actually probably about 50 years late, but whatever.

Do you know why you love Mexican food and spirits? Because they’re good. Do you know why you associate them with being cheap? Because immigrants in America have routinely had to devalue their own cultural offerings to match the perceptions of Europeans regarding what food does and doesn’t cost a lot. $5 for a croissant made of literally flour, water, and butter but only $2 for a taco made of meat, a corn tortilla, onions, tomatoes, cilantro? Get the f*ck out of here.

Point being, you’ve been conditioned to expect this food to be cheap because for generations people have had to keep margins low in order to meet customer expectations. Kind of gross, right? If you really want your stomach to turn read “The Future Is Expensive Chinese Food,” written by Joe Pinsker for The Atlantic. In the piece, Pinsker quotes an associate professor of food studies at NYU, Krishnendu Ray, who writes on the “hierarchy of taste”: