Oskar Blues/Ska Brewing/Anchor Brewing/Uproxx

Cinco de Mayo might not actually have anything to do with the start of summer (technically that’s not until the end of June), but it definitely feels like the ideal day to usher in warm, sunny weather. For us, this weekend marks the beginning of sitting out on patios, going to the beach, and plenty of nights camping under the stars. And a joyous celebration in which you get to savor Mexican cuisine paired with tequila, mezcal, and Mexican beers feels like the perfect way to kick off that bliss.

So, what should you drink on Sunday to mark the occassion? Well, with Cinco de Mayo falling on a weekend this year, we assume you’ll probably be doing a little day drinking, and that means you’re going to want to have some beers to pace yourself. If you’ve already had your fill of Coronas, Tecates, Dos Equis’, and Negra Modelos, keeping that Cinco buzz alive might seem like an impossible task. But we have your back. There are some amazing choices of Mexican style lagers beyond the beers everyone normally thinks of. Here are the best craft beer riffs on the style that are widely available across the US.

Anchor Brewing Los Gigantes

This 4.5 percent Mexican-style lager is a collaboration between Anchor, the famed San Francisco brewery and Major League Baseball’s San Francisco Giants. That makes it perfect for both Cinco de Mayo and baseball season. This brew comes in 16-ounce cans and is light, crisp and full of pale malt, flaked maize, and Cluster and Tettnang Hops.