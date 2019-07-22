Pexels

Though it seemed to take its time arriving, the summer heat has officially hit much of the country. This past weekend, temperatures rose above 90 degrees with heat indexes bouncing over 100 from Miami to Maine. The sweltering weather affected almost 200 million people.

A boiling, steamy summer day seems to naturally call out for ice cream, a swimming hole, and a few refreshing, crushable beers. But not just any beer will do. That’s why we asked some of our favorite brewers to tell us which beers they like to drink when the mercury hits triple digits.

Dogfish Head SeaQuench

Jason Santamaria, brewmaster at Second Self Beer Company

DogFish Head is a brewery I’ve always looked up to for truly innovative beers. Their SeaQuench beer is a great gose that has just the right amount of tart and citrus to make it refreshing on a hot day.