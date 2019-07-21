Pexels

National Ice Cream Day is today, which further proves that July is the best month of the year. Seriously, not only has National Ice Cream Day fallen on every third Sunday in July since 1984 — the entire month is recognized by the United States as National Ice Cream Month, by Presidential decree! It doesn’t get any more official than that.

According to the International Dairy Foods Association, in President Reagan’s proclamation of National Ice Cream Day he called on the people of the United States to observe with “appropriate ceremonies and activities.” So let’s — and trust me, I never thought I’d say this — listen to President Reagan and fill this weekend with some delicious frozen treats.

Here are all the best deals for National Ice Cream Day.

Baskin-Robbins — Save big on pre-packed quarts at two for $7.99 in-store only! Once you’re there you’ll wonder why it’s so goddamn hot in an ice cream store.

Carvel — Carvel is doing a buy one, get one deal on all cups or cones of soft-serve ice cream. Perfect for friends, or you know, yourself.

Cold Stone Creamery — Joining Cold Stone’s rewards program by July 20th will score you a BOGO deal on ‘like it’ sized ice cream. Not sure what to get? Ditch the menu and order vanilla with cinnamon, Kit-Kat, and graham cracker crust and thank me later.