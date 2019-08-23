The Most Underrated Beers, According To Bartenders

Uproxx / Unsplash

There’s no disputing that beer aficionados can be very opinionated. They’re known to have very strong feelings about brands that “sell-out,” beers that are overrated, and which breweries are making the best beers at any given moment. They’ll stand in line for hours just for a chance to buy a few bottles of their favorite brewery’s newest offering. They’ll even take road trips to visit beer havens like Vermont and San Diego.

On top of all their beer geek-dom, many suds-obssessives will still enjoy a nice simple lager or (gasp) a light beer every now and then (even if they won’t admit it). Why? Many of these beers are extremely underrated. That’s why we decided to ask some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their go-to underrated beers. These aren’t your sought-after triple IPAs or barrel-aged stouts, but that doesn’t make them any less thirst quenching and delicious.

Trumer Pils

Constantin Alexander, director of beverage at Hakkasan in Las Vegas

There are so many worthy of inclusion here. For now, I’ll say Trumer Pilsner. It’s relatively unknown in the United States and an amazing beer. You just can’t stop drinking them.