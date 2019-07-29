Where To Drink In Brooklyn, According To Brewmaster Eric Bachli

07.29.19 2 hours ago

Getty/Uproxx

Welcome to Beer This City! If you dig Eat This City, Meet This City, and Drink This City but have always craved more beer-ness, then this column is for you. We’re talking to brewers to get an in-depth look at the best places to pair amazing beers with exciting food in different cities around the world.

If you’ve enjoyed a beer from Brooklyn’s Sixpoint Brewery sometime in the past few years, you can thank Eric Bachli. That’s because the brewmaster is in charge of more than just the taps. He’s also the main man when it comes to innovation at the famed brewery. Nothing makes its way out of Sixpoint without Bachli having had his hand in it first. Prior to helming the renowned Brooklyn brewery, Bachli was the head brewer at beloved Boston brewery Trillium Brewing Company.

Brewing in NYC and Boston? At this point, he probably has beer running through his veins (along with some very conflicted baseball allegiances).

Bachli joined Sixpoint in 2017 and has since crafted more than forty new beers. Some of his biggest triumphs are the brand’s New England-Style IPA and the popular Meltdown IIPA. He splits his time between Rhinebeck, New York and Brooklyn, but when he’s in BK, he’s not just crafting beer. He’s also been known to visit the local watering holes, breweries, and brewpubs and he was nice enough to tell us some of his favorites. Check them out below!

Favorite Classic Brewery/Taproom Experience – Brooklyn Brewery

Brooklyn Brewery is one of NYC’s heritage breweries and their range of beers has served as inspiration for so many aspiring home-brewers that have gone on to create their own breweries. It’s the first brewery I visited in Brooklyn and the warmth of their staff and mastery of classic beer styles and innovations shines in their taproom offerings.

