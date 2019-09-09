The Most Underrated Scotch Whiskies, According To Bartenders

When it comes to Scotch whisky, there are a few names even the most novice drinkers know well. You’ve likely heard of The Macallan, Glenlivet, Lagavulin, Johnnie Walker, and Chivas. But what about AnCnoc, BenRiach, Craigellachie, and Kilchoman?

Yeah, we thought that might be the case. It’s a big industry and you just can’t be expected to know every brand.

There are over 120 Scotch distilleries in Scotland. Clearly, you’re limiting yourself if you aren’t open to trying anything other than your usual brands, but knowing where to start is something of a puzzle. That’s why we asked some of our favorite bartenders to tell us their go-to underrated Scotch whiskies.

Check out this list and then go out and grab one of these lesser-known (or underrated) bottles. You won’t regret it.