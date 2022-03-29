The Best National And State Park Getaways Near San Francisco, CA

Summer is on its way, and if you’re anything like me that means one thing: road trips. Specifically, to visit National and State Parks. Of course, with gas prices spiking, a road trip across the country may not be feasible. Luckily, you don’t necessarily have to travel far to have that summer road trip experience. There are parks just a short drive away from every major US city – some well known and some less so. San Francisco is one of my favorite big cities in the US for spring and summer. It has so much to offer, from food to parties to incredible vistas. Even more importantly, it’s located near some of my top picks for parks and weekend road trip destinations across the country. You don’t have to travel far outside the city for any of them. Here are the best road trips within just 200 miles of San Francisco:

Yosemite National Park – 170ish miles View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴇᴍɪʟʏ 💜 | solo travel (@emilyventures) — Yosemite is one of the undisputed crown jewels of not just the National Park system, but of the United States as a whole. Stepping into the valley is like entering another world. But despite feeling removed from everything, Yosemite is just 170 miles or so from San Francisco. With five entrances, you have options on your road trip – to say the least. The park encompasses 1,169 square miles – 94% of which is designated wilderness – and is home to some of the most iconic vistas of the American West. What to do: The options are nearly endless. With over 750 miles of trails in the Yosemite Wilderness, it’s an outdoor lover’s playground. The valley is legendary and worth at least a day of your time to just meander and absorb the incredible landscapes around you. Grab a drink and have the most memorable happy hour of your life on the banks of the Merced. Head to Yosemite Falls Trail or try your luck at nabbing a permit to hike Half Dome. But be aware: you’ll need a reservation to enter the park between 6am and 4pm from May 20 – September 30 this year. They are released March 23 here.

Where to stay: This can be trickier than you might imagine. There are plenty of options ranging from campgrounds to short term rentals to traditional hotels and resorts, but they book up incredibly fast for a premium. There are also many rentals who advertise as being close to the park but that will actually add another hour or more onto your driving time. I generally visit in the colder months and opt to stay in Oakhurst, which is just 16 miles from the Southern entrance of the park. Of course, once you enter the South entrance it is another 45 minutes to an hour drive to get into the valley – but I like this entrance. It will give you jaw dropping views of the valley and take you through the famous tunnel view on your way down. There are a few new major chain hotels in Oakhurst, but I often opt for the more quaint (and allegedly haunted) Sierra Sky Ranch. Camping is available in the park, of course, but fills up extremely fast. This year there are no first-come, first-serve sites – all open campgrounds are reservation only. The system can be accessed here. Point Reyes National Seashore – 43 miles View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴇᴍɪʟʏ 💜 | solo travel (@emilyventures) — One of my absolute favorite places in the country to visit is just outside of the Bay Area but feels a world away. Point Reyes National Seashore, to me, is a fairytale come to life. From the rocky headlands and beautiful beaches (where you might catch a glimpse of an elephant seal!), to the infamous cypress tree tunnel – this National Seashore has it all. Tucked away and unassuming, the transition from city to country happens fast. I could feel my stress melt away as I drove down the winding roads towards Tomales Bay on my recent trip. It is a must.