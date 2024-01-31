Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. And just like that, we’re back folks. This week brings a nice strong list of eight dope drops. Sure, all of them are from Nike, so all our other favorite brands are still off to a slow start in 2024 but… we’ll take it! Also, a week full of Nike drops might be lacking in variety, but it’s never a bad thing and there are a lot of drops here worthy of being someone’s favorite of the year. This week we have a Lunar New Year-themed AF-1, a Swarovski encrusted Chuck 70, three new Dunks, a new colorway of the Ja-1, and the obvious highlight of the week — the Jordan 3 Craft Ivory. That last one is an all-timer, which means it might be time to update our best Jordan 3 colorways of all time list. Let’s dive into the best sneakers of the week!

Nike Air Force 1 Low Year of the Dragon Price: $135 Nike has been slowly drip-feeding us its Lunar New Year-themed kicks but this week’s AF-1 may be the best of the lot. The sneaker features a crispy creme-colored leather upper with a scaley Swoosh logo with an eye-catching pistachio outline, a clawed dubrae, a red heel tag, and a vertical Swoosh at the heel, and Nike’s “Just Do It” tongue tag. Pops of an embroidered teal at the forefoot and heel piece round out the design. The Nike Air Force 1 Low Year of the Dragon is set to drop on February 1st at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $135. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Converse x Swarovski Chuck 70 De Luxe Squared Price: $300 Thank Rick Owens for popularizing the idea of an elevated luxury-focused Chuck 70. This design feels at odds with the heritage of the Chuck 70. The Chuck 70, classic it is, is the very picture of “basic” when it comes to footwear. It’s an old standard. A shoe everyone has owned. So how do you change that? Encrust the whole thing in Swarovski crystals.

This take on the Chuck 70 does just that while altering the shape and silhouette of the Chuck 70 giving it a more angular and squared shape. The midsole is a bit elevated and the toe is completely squared out while shimmering Swarovski crystals adorn the entire upper. The Converse x Swarovski Chuck 70 De Luxe Squared is set to drop on February 1st at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $300. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Dunk Low Midnight Navy and Tour Yellow Price: $125 Nike does this thing that I find kind of annoying. They take a classic colorway, like the Midnight Navy and Tour Yellow Dunk Low, and then re-release it, but also artificially age it. Why? I mean, don’t get me wrong I’m happy the colorway is back, but imagine being able to buy this nice and crispy? This Dunk Low features cracked leather at the collar and a classic three-color combination. I’m not going to pretend it doesn’t look great, but I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want that collar looking brand new. The Nike Dunk Low Midnight Navy and Tour Yellow is set to drop on February 1st at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $125. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Dunk Low Light Armory Blue Price: $135 Our second of three Dunk drops this week, this pair features a plush suede upper in tan and cream tones with light blue at the Swoosh, heel tab, and laces that offer a nice point of contrast. Rounding out the design is a classic gumsole. There is nothing flashy or new about this sneaker, just a great colorway on one of Nike’s greatest silhouettes. The Nike Dunk Low Light Armory Blue is set to drop on February 2nd at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $135. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Dunk Low Pine Green and Varsity Maize Price: $115 Packers and Oregon Duck fans will love this Nike Dunk and probably no one else. We’re kidding, the Pine Green and Varsity Maize is a classic Dunk colorway and we’re happy to see it back. It’s been four years since this colorway has graced store shelves. There isn’t any maddening artificial aging on this one either, just a classic colorway resurrected for anyone who missed it the last time. The Nike Dunk Low Pine Green and Varsity Maize is set to drop on February 2nd at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $115. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Ja 1 Check Price: $140 We’re getting a new colorway of Ja Morant’s signature sneaker this week, dubbed simply “The Check.” The sneaker refers to Morant’s childhood dream of signing with Nike with the ball player remarking, “All my life, my parents worked for a check. Now I’m proud to say I work for The Check.”

The sneaker features a mesh and textile upper with a texture Swoosh and a seven-color design. We’re always excited to see Morant’s work with Nike and this colorway is a great addition to the growing lineage. The Nike Ja 1 Check is set to drop on February 2nd at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $140. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app.

Nike Women’s Air Footscape Woven Summit White Price: $160 The Air Footscape Woven has been receiving a lot of love from Nike and we’re hyped on it. The new colorway features a suede upper in Summit White with that classic wavy woven detail in earthy green, brown, and blue tones. The sneaker rides on a foam midsole with Nike Air heel cushioning and big lug traction. The Nike Women’s Air Footscape Woven Summit White is set to drop on February 2nd at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Air Jordan 3 Craft Ivory Price: $210 Here it is folks, the best release of the week. It’s hard not to instantly fall in love with this wintery Jordan 3 which features a leather ivory upper accented with Grey Mist suede overlays. The overlays are classic Nike elephant print that mixes in the grey with the white giving the sneaker a monochromatic vibe. As a point of contrast, the sneaker features aged translucent details on the heel tab, and sole. We won’t go as far as calling it icy but we’re not going to call it dirty ice either, because that sounds gross.