Welcome to SNX DLX, your weekly roundup of the best sneakers to hit the internet. After a series of grim weeks and poor-quality drops, we’re finally back baby! Mark it, this is the first week of 2024 with any significant sneaker drops — we can’t say for certainty that one of these sneakers will end up on our end-of-the-year list come December, but there are certainly a few candidates. That should speak to the strength of this week. We’re still light on big brand collaborations, but this week brings some notable designs out of Nike including a Chinese New Year-themed Jordan 1, a shaggy suede Dunk, and the return of the Nike Attack. The other brands are keeping things mostly quiet still, but Adidas has snuck in with a new signature basketball sneaker. Things should pick up even more come next week, so prepare yourself for the real start of 2024’s flyest sneakers. Let’s dive into the best sneakers of the week.

Nike Women’s Air Jordan 14 Love Letter Price: $180 Nike keeps showing the ladies all the love with some of the dopest colorways to come out of the brand in some time. This week brings the Jordan 14 Love Letter, which features a shimmering teal and purple upper with metallic silver accents. This silhouette is the last Jordan wore for Chicago, so it has a special place in the Jordan lineage. If you’ve got big feet, you’re out of luck here, as this sneaker tops out at women’s size 12 and men’s 10.5. Luckily, there is a notable Jordan drop this week for people with bigger feet. The Nike Women’s Air Jordan 14 Love Letter is out now for a retail price of $180. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club. Nike Air Jordan 1 Low OG Chinese New Year Price: $160 In celebration of the Lunar New Year, Nike is dropping a special colorway of the Jordan 1. Dubbed “Chinese New Year,” this sneaker pays tribute to the year of the dragon with a scaly leather overlay in Oil Green over a white leather upper with a satin collar lining, and gold and red details.

The insole has a special ceremonial take on the Jumpman logo. It’s a dope design just based on the color combination alone. The Nike Air Jordan 1 Low OG Chinese New Year is out now for a retail price of $160. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.

Nike Women’s Dunk Low Light Armory Blue and Photon Dust Price: $135 If you’re looking for a shaggy Dunk that looks well-worn and yet super fresh at the same time, look no further than the Light Armory Blue and Photon Dust Dunk Low. Featuring full distressed suede construction, this Dunk looks incredibly cozy. This one should go in the books as one of the best Dunk colorways of all time. The Nike Women’s Dunk Low Light Armory Blue and Photon Dust is set to drop on January 25th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $135. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Adidas AE1 Arctic Fusion Price: $120 Basketball shooting guard and Minnesota Timberwolves Anthony Adwards now has his own Adidas signature sneaker and we’re digging on it! The sneaker features a textile upper with a super lightweight BOOST midsole a rubber outsole, and a unique midsole design that sports several air vents.

As far as modern basketball sneakers go, the AE is refreshingly classic. No weird plastic details, no crazy psychedelic colorways — just a straightforward performance-focused sneaker. The Adidas AE1 Arctic Fusion is set to drop on January 25th at 12:00 AM PST for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair via the Adidas webstore or aftermarket sites like GOAT and Flight Club.

Nike Attack OG Light Smoke Grey Price: $120 If you follow Uproxx for sneaker coverage (note: we’re the best and most consistent curators of the best sneaker drops on a week-to-week basis) you’re probably aware that I’m all in on the John McEnroe signature sneaker, the Nike Mac Attack. I named it one of the best sneakers of 2023, and now the OG colorway is getting a refresh. The sneaker features an iconic checkered tongue label, a grey and black upper, and classic ‘80s design language. The Nike Attack OG Light Smoke Grey is set to drop on January 26th at 7:00 AM PST for a retail price of $120. Pick up a pair via the Nike SNKRS app. Nike Air Jordan 6 Yellow Ochre Price: $200 The Yellow Ochre Jordan 6 is a legendary colorway, one of the all-time best in the sneaker’s run. And this week the colorway is getting a refresh. The Yellow Ochre sports a soft nubuck upper with a warm yellow-toned base and white overlays, with black contrast points on the throat and heel.