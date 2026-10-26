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Toyota and UPROXX have teamed up for The Next Gear, a new series that puts emerging creatives on a ride-along in the All-Electric C-HR. Joining the creatives in the driver’s seat is Grammy-nominated DJ, producer, and songwriter Illenium, ready to talk creativity, big dreams, and how to build a career that lasts. In episode 3, singer, songwriter, and producer Otis Kane took his spot in the front seat and got straight to it — how an audience grows city by city, how to keep inspiration when things keep pulling you away from, and how you know when the work is done and ready for release. Illenium’s answers were specific enough that we wanted them written down, so we’ve put together a companion workbook to accompany the episode, full of actionable advice and creative practices for sharpening your own work. This workbook is designed for creators in any field, though it skews toward people who are a bit further along in their career. But regardless of where you are currently, these tools are designed to help you take things to The Next Gear.

SECTION 1 – SELF-INVESTMENT “Focus on your fans… That and your own artist direction is what is most important. Focusing on that makes everything organic. It’s not about chasing success” — Illenium WORKSHEET 1.1 — THE MARKET MAP Market What did I do there? How it went What else I've done there (support, festival, radio, etc) [No shows yet? Use the five places your streams, views, or orders actually come from. Use the same columns.] The market that's ahead and what I did differently The market that keeps underperforming What I'm going to try there, once WORKSHEET 1.2 — THE NEXT RUNG The size of the rooms I'm playing now The size of the room I think I could play The market I'm going to blow out first Three rooms I aspire to be in — supports, festivals, someone else’s bill. Name them, and who I have to ask: 1. › ask:

2. › ask:

3. › ask: [Not playing shows? Run the same lines on whatever your version of a venue is — a market, a stockist, a platform, a client tier.]

WORKSHEET 1.3 — WHAT THIS IS ACTUALLY FOR Run this on the next thing you’re about to spend money on. Question Answer What am I'm spending on? What have I been telling myself it will earn? What is it actually for? (exposure, a market, a relationship, the tape) Where is it funded from? What would I put the difference back into? SECTION 2 — THE PUSH AND PULL OF TIME MANAGEMENT “When you’re deep in work and inspired and another commitment makes you step away… how do you work through it?” — Otis “That moment away can give you clarity…But there’s some times where you just have to put your head down for as long as the passion is there.” — Illenium

WORKSHEET 2.1 — WHAT’S ON HOLD Something I've stepped away from recently Why I stepped away from it What the time away taught me What changes this time around Put it back into motion: The date of the first session back What that session is for, in one line What am I giving up to make room for this to succeed

The deadline question: The deadline I’m under: Who set it: Is it real: WORKSHEET 2.2 — WHEN IT GETS QUIET How many empty sessions before I change something What I change first (the room, the collaborator, the time of day, the format) What I change second What lie do I tell myself when it gets quiet? What have I already made that proves me wrong? Who I tell, so I'm not sitting in it alone Where do the parts/songs I'm not ready for go (the folder, the name, the date I open it again) “I know social media doing well can really push things… how do you add that in when you’re focused on your craft?” — Otis “You have access to so many people, so talk to them directly. That’s the blessing of it. You can put yourself out there more than you ever have, and you have control over it… There’s a niceness to just filming all of your studio sessions. Put a camera in the back. Or have someone over who you collaborate with a lot, and just have coffee and put a camera on the side and talk about what you’re working on.” — Illenium

WORKSHEET 2.3 — MAKING CONTENT FROM YOUR PROCESS The Format What's already happening I can capture How long it takes me Could I do it every week The trend format I keep copying and hate making The conversation I'm already having that should be on camera Something about my process that I could explain that nobody else is explaining What stays private Pick one row. When is it happening, and what do I need to capture it: SECTION 3 — KNOWING WHEN IT’S DONE “How do you know the difference between something that is good, and something that is so good you have to put it out?” — Otis “I need fresh ears — I need to take four days off, and then show all of those people and listen to it myself again…There are times when we’ll all think it’s the one, and then it’s not. There are times when we get it wrong too. That’s okay.”— Illenium

WORKSHEET 3.1 — THE FOUR DAYS My gap — how long it sits before anyone hears it: (Illenium takes four days) What I’m allowed to do during that gap: The ears, in order: 1. 2. 3. What I ask them (a real question, not “thoughts?”): What I’m listening for when I play it back myself: The verdict. Plan your move before you need it. Write it Unanimous — the first thing I do today Split — what happens next Nobody's moved — what happens next The exception I'm allowed, and how often WORKSHEET 3.2 — WHAT I’M LETTING BE ROUGH Anything can be better technically. Decide in advance what you’re not going to keep fixing. The thing I always go back and redo that nobody has ever noticed The technical standard I'm holding that's actually just fear What in my work is better because it's rough The part I will not compromise on Where I actually sit -- the songwriting end, or the technical end One skill from the other end I'm working on this quarter, and how

SECTION 4 — BUILDING A REAL TEAM “Was there a time where you put the team together and realized none of this would be possible without it?” — Otis “I’ve had the same team since day one, and at this point they’re like brothers and sisters — from creative director all the way to management to agent. I one thousand percent would not be here without them… Sometimes you’re just put in relationships that are life-changing. Who you surround yourself with — not just yes men — is so important.” — Illenium WORKSHEET 4.1 — EVERYTHING I’M CARRYING Every job you do. Tag each one O (only I can do this), S (somebody else can do this), or B (I’m bad at this). Tag The Job Hours/week it really takes Can it wait a week? Analyze the jobs tagged “S” and “B.” This is where you need to expand your team. “There’s a lot of artists that have gone through a new management team every year, every two years, expecting this perfect life and thinking they’re going to make all of these moves. At the end of the day, you’re in charge. No one’s going to work harder than you.” — Illenium

WORKSHEET 4.2 — THE FIRST HIRE Take the B row with most hours from worksheet 4.1 The role needed to hire to address the issue What I'm staying in the room for, no matter what What I can actually pay, or trade Three names or places I'd find this person The first mistake they could make, and my honest reaction to it How long I give it before I decide it's working [Can’t hire anyone? Name the one job you’re going to stop doing instead, and what happens if it just doesn’t get done.]