Back in March 2021, Old Forester dropped the first in a new line of bourbons with a limited-edition expression. The newly minted line is called “The 117 Series” and the first entry is “High Angels’ Share.” The new series and flagship bottle were created utilizing the palate of Old Forester’s Master Taster Jackie Zykan, of whom we’re big fans. So naturally, it had us pretty excited.

High Angels’ Share also marks the first time in Old Forester’s 150-year history that a woman’s signature adorns the bottle. It’s a well-deserved nod to Zykan’s prowess and another step in the march towards better gender balance in bourbon.

While High Angels’ Share is the first release in The 117 Series, it certainly won’t be the last. Each future whiskey will carry on the experimental nature Old Forester has become known for. While their plans for future releases have not yet been made public, it’s safe to say there will be bottlings that highlight specific barrelhouses, interesting blends, and much more. To say the launch of this series is exciting for aficionados is an absolute understatement.

“Creating The 117 Series has been a labor of love and seeing my signature on the label is one of the highlights of my career,” Zykan said in a press release. “My mind is exploding with the endless possibilities of this smaller scale of experimentation and innovation. We’re playing in uncharted territory here and those who love Old Forester, like we do, will have the chance to explore with us.”

After tasting this initial release, we’re definitely hyped for any and everything that is coming next. Here’s what we thought of High Angels’ Share.