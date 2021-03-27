Woodford Reserve Chris Hennessy, bartender at Dylan Whisky Bar in Kilkenny, Ireland My home has never been without a bottle of Woodford Reserve bourbon, one of the few drops that can hit every aspect of the flavor wheel you can experience from an individual whiskey. Its combination of corn, rye, and malted barley — 72:18:10 respectively — will bring you to flavor-town in high definition. Fruity and floral waves of honeysuckle, ripe berries, dried apricot, and rose petals balanced against wooden notes of cedar shavings and fresh pecans/walnut bitter nuttiness. Seville orange sharpness against crisp menthol warmth, and dusted with nutmeg — this dram hints all corners of the palate to satisfy any drinker. Average: $33 Bulleit Eoghain Clavin, brewery ambassador for Guinness Bulleit Bourbon has an especially high-rye content, giving it a bold, spicy character with a finish that’s really clean and smooth. A really affordable bottle and a great sipper or base for classic cocktails. Average Price: $29

Buffalo Trace Dennis Shea, beverage director at Fish & Fire Food Group in Washington, DC My go-to is always Buffalo Trace Bourbon. The taste is rich with vanilla, toffee, and candied fruits and is sure to please. This along with the price make it a very attractive option. Average Price: $24 High West American Prairie Tom Garvin, beverage manager at Tribeca’s Kitchen in New York City American Prairie by High West Distillery is a beverage that I’m always happy to see on a back bar. It’s really affordable and can be great even if it is simply poured over ice or in a whiskey sour. Average Price: $36

Elijah Craig Small Batch Chandra Richter, vice president of beverage development and chief mixologist at Drinkworks I love Elijah Craig Small Batch Bourbon. It’s a big, bold bourbon that won’t break the bank. I think it is a really great buy and one I always have on the shelf. Plus, it makes a fantastic old-fashioned. Its big, rich, smoky notes pair so well with aromatic and citrus bitters, resulting in a really complex and satisfying cocktail. Average Price: $32 Wild Turkey 101 Matthew Lawson, bar manager at Culaccino Italian Restaurant + Bar in Franklin, Tennessee Anyone who knows me is well aware that Wild Turkey 101 is a constant on my shelf. The low-proof distillation and longer-than-average aging allow the whiskey to pick up an incredible amount of barrel character, affording us a high-octane product that finds a great balance between sweetness and spice from start to finish at an incredible price point. Average Price: $25

Maker’s Mark Austin Zimmer, bartender at Le Privé in New York City The Maker’s Mark is the best value bourbon, below $40, very smooth, and easy to mix. These are the main reasons why it’s one of the best-selling bourbons in the world. Average Price: $27 Redemption Evan Charest, bartender in Los Angeles Redemption Bourbon is my go-to. Personally, I believe it is the best bang for your buck and versatile enough to be a great go-to cocktail-wise. Light notes of vanilla and caramel plus the rye content add a nice hint of spice. If I can’t serve it neat, it has no business being in a cocktail, and Redemption covers all the qualities I want for my go-to bourbon for cocktails. Average Price: $29

Bib & Tucker Small Batch Maren Nazera Erickson, bartender in San Antonio, Texas Bib & Tucker Small Batch Bourbon is an approachable and affordable option for bourbon enthusiasts of any drinking level. With tasting notes of vanilla, toasted honey, and chestnut, a pour of any of Bib & Tucker’s age statements will leave you feeling warm and fuzzy inside like a giant hug. Average Price: $53 Old Forester 100 Johnny Swet, bartender at owner of Jimmy at the James Hotel in New York City I think a lot of bartenders — myself included — like Old Forester 100 proof. It comes in around $25 which is a bargain. The spice really cuts through the sweetness of the bourbon. It’s great for cocktails as well as on the rocks. Average Price: $33