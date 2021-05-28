Late last year, Pabst dropped cannabis-infused seltzer water. Way back then (felt like a lifetime ago!) we drank one and then quickly drank another — in part, because it was November 2020, the pandemic was raging, votes were still being counted, and sh*t was grim. But also because it was only formulated with 5mg of THC, which, for a regular smoker, is practically a microdose. 5mg of THC was just not doing it for us back then. Now, with the country opening up, and parties and hanging out with friends being a thing again, we fear 5mg is really not going to do it for us for a whole different reason. So it’s a good thing that Pabst Labs just dropped High Seltzer, their new 10mg version of their cannabis-infused lemon seltzer water. For this expression, Pabst is doubling down on the THC and we’re setting out to see how that changes the experience. Let’s get to drinking!

Pabst Blue Ribbon High Seltzer Lemon THC: 10mg CBD: < 2mg Calories: 25 Sugar: 4g Price: $7 (single can) $24.99 (4-pack) The Seltzer If you’re familiar with Pabst’s 5mg Original Lemon cannabis-infused seltzer, the 10mg High Seltzer is essentially the same thing. Same CBD content, calories, and sugar amount. The only difference is the High Seltzer version features an additional 5mg of THC — but that double dose doesn’t make the thing taste more herbal, or influence the flavor in any way, which is a good thing!

As far as lemon-flavored seltzers go, this is your standard fare, it’s citrus-forward and crisp without being too sweet, and because this is a standard seltzer and not a hard seltzer, its remarkably transparent — making it ideal for mixing in a cocktail. Which would turn it into a hard seltzer sure, but you can get a pretty fun crossfade going. Be careful if you’re not experienced ingesting THC though. A zesty lemon flavor will stick to your tongue once you’ve crushed the can, but not in an obtrusive or overbearing way. Overall in the flavor department, Pabst hit the nail on the head. This is a good lemon seltzer, regardless of the THC content. Another thing the High Seltzer shares with the OG formulation is the price, and at $24.99 for a four-pack, the value is better here. A big gripe we had with the original was that for people with a higher THC tolerance, you’d need to drink at least two cans just to get a decent head change. Now, all it takes is one can to feel a noticeable high, and since it’s stronger and more concentrated, that high is hitting you a lot faster. It’s a subtle difference but overall the effects are more pronounced with a single 10mg can than they would be with two 5mg cans, and a lot less exhausting to consume. High Seltzer is also sold as a single can for $7. You would never buy a single can of the 5mg dose, the value just isn’t there. $7 for a single is still a little steeper than we’d like it, $5 would’ve been the Goldilocks zone, which is what Lagunita’s Hi-Fi Hops Reverb will cost you, and it’s also formulated with 10mg of THC. Here you’re paying a little more here for a less complex lemon flavor over the citrusy goodness of hops — that feels a bit unfair. So from a value perspective, we’re going to say go ahead and grab that four-pack over a single. And good news: unlike the 5mg formulation, this one can be shared with friends!