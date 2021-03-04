If you’re looking for a way to enjoy the rippling, blissfully euphoric full-body high of an edible, without waiting forever for said high to kick in (which inevitably leads you to eat more in an effort to “feel it” faster only to find out you’re now feeling way too much, you’re too high to move, you’re in desperate need of water and the only thing that’s going to make you feel less paranoid is time)… well, then you should definitely consider drinking your THC instead of eating it. And if you’re not interested in that whole “rippling euphoria” thing and just want something non-alcoholic that’ll chill you out, you might as well give CBD a shot, too. Either way, cannabis-infused drinks are a great way to get all of the relaxing benefits of weed without the smell and mess of smoking or the time-sink of eating an edible. Your body absorbs THC and CBD much faster via a liquid carrier, so you can expect a good high to kick in by the half-hour mark. In short, the days of waiting hours for the effect of an edible to kick in are thankfully over 9if you want them to be). Drinkables are easier to dose, faster acting, and less calorie intensive, but just as fun! Here are our current favorites on the market.

Lagunitas Hi-Fi Hops CBD: 2mg (Reverb), 5mg (Tuner), 18mg (Unplugged). THC: 5mg (Tuner), 10mg (Reverb) Price: $5 (single), $20 (4-pack). The Brew Before you get too excited, no, this is not THC beer. We wish it was, but for legal purposes, vendors cannot currently sell THC-infused alcohol. Sorry, but them’s the breaks. Lagunita’s THC brews are pretty beer-y though, thanks to the inclusion of hops, giving each formula a citrusy undertone that is more in line with what you’d expect from a Lagunitas IPA than a lemon or orange seltzer. Lagunitas offers three formulas, Reverb, which features 2mg of CBD and 10mg of THC, Tuner, which sports an even ratio of 5mg CBD to 5mg THC, and Unplugged, which features a super dose of 18mg of CBD with no THC, offering a little something for everyone depending on how you like to dose. The Bottom Line: Hops and cannabis make for a delightful and earthy flavor combination and Lagunitas offers a variety of dosing options making this a versatile pick. House of Saka Cannabis Vinfusion CBD: 5mg per bottle THC: 25mg per bottle Price: $45 The Brew Another casualty of the “crossfaded law,” this THC wine is actually more akin to grape juice. Who cares? It’s delicious!

House of Saka makes both White and Pink “vinfusions” — made from grapes grown in vineyards from California’s famed Napa Valley that are infused with 25mg of THC 5mg of CBD for a relaxing and heavy high that isn’t that far off from what you’d expect from an actual glass of vino. Of the two, we prefer the Pink, which features notes of strawberry and grapefruit on the palate with a citrusy subtly floral aftertaste. The white is more vanilla forward, with a buttery undertone that probably pairs well with food, but on its own leaves something to be desired. The Bottom Line: As close to THC wine as we can legally get in 2021!

Wünder — Wünder20 Blood Orange THC: 20mg THC Calories: 25 Price: $7 (per can) $25 (4-pack) The Brew If you’re looking for a stronger high from a single can, San Francisco-based cannabis brand Wünder has got your back. The newly released Wûnder20 features 10mg of Delta-9 THC to get you in a relaxed state of mind and another 10mg of Delta-8 THC for a pretty potent body high. This drink is an absolute stress killer. It has a juicy, slightly bitter blood orange flavor that gives it a nice bite and makes it taste like more than just glorified sparkling water. You’ll be tempted to add the alcohol to this one, it seems like a natural mixer candidate, but we’re going to strongly advise against that. Tread carefully here, this is much stronger than a microdose and can knock those with a low tolerance out. The Bottom Line: Deliciously bitter with a strong high that’ll melt away your stress. Vacation in a can. Pabst Blue Ribbon Cannabis-Infused Lemon Seltzer CBD: 2mg THC: 5mg Calories: 25 Price: $24 (4-Pack), $120 (24-Pack) The Brew PBR’s cannabis-infused lemon seltzer is easily one of the best-tasting THC-infused seltzers on the market. Sporting a clean and crisp lemon peel flavor, this seltzer is remarkably transparent, lacking that bitter herbal weed flavor that a lot of other THC-infused beverages suffer from. That transparency makes this brew a great mixer to toss with tequila. You’re going to need that extra edge, too, because as far as THC goes, this drink is laughably weak. It’s great for a body relaxing effect, but if you’re really looking to cut loose you’re going to need to reach for multiple cans. The weak punch and lack of fizz are this drink’s biggest downside. PBR would be wise to release more flavors here and up that THC content. The Bottom Line: An ideal choice for microdosing or people new to the edible/drinkables scene. Heavy users with a high tolerance should look elsewhere ,unless you feel like killing a four-pack in a single sitting.

Recess CBD Sparkling Water CBD: 10mg Broad Spectrum Hemp Extract Calories: 25 Price: $29.99 (6-Pack), $49.99 (12-Pack) The Brew The Recess experience is very akin to La Croix, but with CBD. Meaning it’s objectively better than La Croix. The brand uses real fruit flavor blends like coconut lime, peach ginger, blackberry, chai, pomegranate hibiscus, black cherry, and blood orange to deliver a blend of broad-spectrum hemp extract, ginseng, l-theanine, and lemon balm. If the words “natural” and “botanical” are turn-offs in your drink preferences, look elsewhere because Recess tastes very much like what you’d imagine a healthy CBD drink to taste like — a bunch of plants infused in fizzy water. The Bottom Line: You could try all of the flavors or you could just take our word for it and grab the pomegranate hibiscus or blood orange. Looking to take it to the next level? Add a shot of good dry gin and prepare to chill out. Kill Cliff CBD Flaming Joe Spicy Pineapple CBD: 25mg Calories: 20 Price: $69 (12-Pack) The Brew “Joe Rogan has a keto-friendly spicy pineapple CBD energy drink with b-vitamins” sounds like a Joe Rogan-based SNL fake ad. But here it is, a reality. And a damn good one at that!

Seriously, this spicy pineapple blend is pretty addicting, with a nice crisp note to it and a sweet tangy and spicy aftertaste that lingers nicely. Be warned though, this’ll give you Flaming Joe burps, which aren’t pleasant. If Spicy Pineapple isn’t your thing, Kill Cliff has four other flavors including strawberry lemon, orange, mango, and grape, all of which are delicious — but the Flaming Joe is easily a class above the rest. The 25mgs of CBD also makes this the strongest non-THC drink on this list. I can’t say that I felt the effects of the b-vitamins, but I was more chilled out after a single can than anyone drinking from a can with Joe Rogan’s flaming head surrounded by UFOs ought to be. The Bottom Line Sweet and spicy with a heavy dose of CBD to relax the body and mind. Way better than you’d expect it to be.