Summer is coming on quickly. In fact, for those of us who live in the warmer coastal states, it’s already here. And with vaccine rates steadily climbing, it looks like Summer ’21 party season is going to be massive.

Earlier this month, Miami’s III Points Festival returned from quarantine hiatus, teaming up with LA party-throwers Secret Project for a gathering at Miami’s historic Virginia Key Beach Park. Photos from the event (provided by House DJ Brandon Lucas and photographer Adinayev) show a crowd that is ready to party — rocking colorful festival fits.

“The energy from every person at Secret Project Miami was one of welcomed excitement and genuine happiness,” Lucas said. “You can tell that festival-goers were really glad to be back connecting with people again in that environment. The eager smiles told it all… it felt so good to be back.”

To get us ready to reenter festival party life once we’re all vaccinated, we’ve been spinning Lucas’ newest single, a remix of his banger “Love No Limit” by DJ HoneyLuv. With its skittering hi-hats and steady house pulse, it’s practically propelling us out of our chairs. Give it a listen and check out the scene at the III Points x Secret Project festival to help get you hyped for the summer and the return of music festivals.