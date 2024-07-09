PSA: Parcels is back on tour.

After concluding a slew of Asian tour dates in March to celebrate their release of Live Vol. 2, the Australian five-piece has taken the past three months to regroup and relish a season in their newfound home city of Berlin.

Now, the electropop band is gearing up to hit the road, this time in Europe. As if spending the glorious month of July touring around Europe wasn’t the cherry on top for both the band and their millions of fans, Parcels is soaring hot off their high from headlining Red Rocks Amphitheatre last month.

“Being back on tour has been like relearning to ride a bike. Relearning the highs and lows of trying to make the magic happen every night,” Parcels shared on social media. “But we’re starting to soar now, picking up the pace with our training wheels firmly abandoned.”

After completing their biggest tour yetlast year, performing at headlining shows and festivals across the globe and selling out venues in New York City and Los Angeles, Parcels is heading to their adopted home to celebrate the sweltering summer with their European fans. Kicking off their July tour in France on July 3rd, Parcels will grace stages in Belgium, Portugal, and Spain, with a concluding show in Austria on July 17th.

While the Berlin-based group won’t see themselves on a Berlin stage this summer, they are looking forward to the energy and buzz brought by their fans throughout Europe to bring back to their home city. Whether you’re itching for a European summer getaway or plan on concert hopping this summer and hitting up European stages, Parcels’ drummer Anatole “Toto” Serret has outlined his favorite places in Berlin, ones he looks forward returning to once the stage lights go out.

Best Place To Get Breakfast

I can’t recommend Atlas Café enough. I like getting my breakfast here, especially for a salty breakfast. I usually take away my coffee and a slice of tomato quiche, before going on a morning walk.

Where To Spend Your Afternoon