PSA: Parcels is back on tour.
After concluding a slew of Asian tour dates in March to celebrate their release of Live Vol. 2, the Australian five-piece has taken the past three months to regroup and relish a season in their newfound home city of Berlin.
Now, the electropop band is gearing up to hit the road, this time in Europe. As if spending the glorious month of July touring around Europe wasn’t the cherry on top for both the band and their millions of fans, Parcels is soaring hot off their high from headlining Red Rocks Amphitheatre last month.
“Being back on tour has been like relearning to ride a bike. Relearning the highs and lows of trying to make the magic happen every night,” Parcels shared on social media. “But we’re starting to soar now, picking up the pace with our training wheels firmly abandoned.”
After completing their biggest tour yetlast year, performing at headlining shows and festivals across the globe and selling out venues in New York City and Los Angeles, Parcels is heading to their adopted home to celebrate the sweltering summer with their European fans. Kicking off their July tour in France on July 3rd, Parcels will grace stages in Belgium, Portugal, and Spain, with a concluding show in Austria on July 17th.
While the Berlin-based group won’t see themselves on a Berlin stage this summer, they are looking forward to the energy and buzz brought by their fans throughout Europe to bring back to their home city. Whether you’re itching for a European summer getaway or plan on concert hopping this summer and hitting up European stages, Parcels’ drummer Anatole “Toto” Serret has outlined his favorite places in Berlin, ones he looks forward returning to once the stage lights go out.
Best Place To Get Breakfast
I can’t recommend Atlas Café enough. I like getting my breakfast here, especially for a salty breakfast. I usually take away my coffee and a slice of tomato quiche, before going on a morning walk.
Where To Spend Your Afternoon
Hasenheide Park is one of the best places in Berlin to walk and relax. I like sitting on a bench there to have my breakfast and people watch. If you’re lucky there will be a trumpet player (literally me during COVID times) practicing his scales nearby.
Where To Shop For Fresh Food
Markthalle 9 is perfect for grocery shopping as it’s bustling with fresh products, cured meats and good coffees to keep you going. If you’ve got a big day ahead of you, this isn’t the time or place to skimp on caffeine.
Best Place To Get Lunch
I like to take the train to Charlottenburg for some Taiwanese dumplings at Lon Men’s Noodle House. Chili Wan Tans are a must and will leave you knackered on a hot summer day.
Best Vegan Dinner Spot
Oukan, hands down. After a sunset radler in Tempelhof, I like going to this fine dining vegan restaurant where my best friend is the head chef and the food doesn’t get more obscure. Don’t forget to make a reservation!
Where To Party
OHM used to be a battery room of a disused power plant. The sound is great and the dance floor becomes a living breathing organism that is inviting you in. After the lights come on, I know you’re thinking to head back home to end this day/night that seemed like it’s lasted a lifetime, but you’re in Berlin, and while sleep is calling, get on the M41 and get off at Vabali, for a spa, sauna, and a good nap on one of the waterbeds upstairs. From there, you’re on your own, it’s probably time to go home…