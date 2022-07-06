The best mountain towns — Bend, Boulder, Jackson Hole, etc. — are never just about skiing. They’ve been thriving long enough that someone somewhere eventually started thinking, “Okay, but what else can people do here? Like… when there’s no snow?” And with that philosophy as something of a guiding light, the best of them have gone on to become full-on “adventure towns” — biking, hiking, rafting, alpine slides, and yes, in the winter, a whole lot of snow sports. Park City is aces at this. It’s become a scene that doesn’t need winter to thrive. (Though, to be fair… boy, does it thrive in winter.) Like other mountain towns, when you’re in Park City the magic comes from being right in the absolute thick of the adventure. That’s why when I visit the town I head to the Grand Summit Hotel at Park City Mountain Resort — literally located on the “Canyons” side of the mountain at the bottom of the chair lifts and owned by a parent company that’s in charge of running the mountain itself. In fact, when you’re in Park City it’s nearly impossible to tell where the property ends and the rest of the city begins — which means you’re staying where all the action happens. After yet another visit to Park City Mountain Resort in the skiing shoulder season — March and April — this past year, I feel like I definitely know the lay of the land and how to get the most out of your stay. Here’s what to eat, what to do, and (perhaps most fitting for a mountain town) where to party at this “hotel we love” — whether you’re there in winter for the peak or visiting in summer to catch the sun!

WHY IT’S AWESOME: There are skiers who like to hike into the backwoods. There are skiers who take helicopters. I love carving up a mountain, but I hate lugging my gear and having it bang into my shins. So the fact that Park City Mountain Resort is ski-in / ski-out is literally my favorite part of staying there. You’re right where the action is and shin banging is kept to a minimum. Or to put a finer point on it, the mountain is the epicenter of the fun in Park City and the property is at the epicenter of the mountain. Having everything feel turnkey — a place to store gear, a hot tub to relax in, restaurants for any occasion — makes the idea of venturing into the city less daunting. It’s not some mission where you have to go from the mountain to your hotel then to town then to the hotel then to the mountain the next day. Steps are removed, decreasing the chances of the very famous “we skied all day then accidentally fell asleep at 7 pm, thereby missing a party night”-issue that happens on so many trips when people are trying to blend adventure and nightlife. That’s very important because downtown Park City is where the best food and drink is found. So you’d be remiss to not venture into the city because you were too tired. IN-HOUSE FOOD & DRINK: Because Vail Resorts, owners of Park City Mountain Resort and the Grand Summit Hotel, administers the whole mountain, the dining options are bountiful. And I’m very happy to report that a few of them are more than “mountain hotel basic” — which is what I’d call the super hearty mountain food popular at ski lodges worldwide. You know, chili, chicken Ceasar, mac & cheese made with bacon, loaded nachos, etc. Not that those dishes aren’t great when you’re on the mountain. But they can get redundant. Among the on-site dining options, Lookout Cabin — perched halfway up the mountain — features a surprisingly diverse menu. I ate there twice and got a very solid ramen the first time and a classic chicken pot pie the next. The chili verde poutine and the Rocky Mountain fondue are both exactly what they sound like but also absolute highlights. It’s not too much of a detour from the hearty mountain food vibe, but the barbecue served at Tombstone Grill is very solid. In the winter, it’s also a full-on scene — with shared picnic tables and a lot of beers getting poured. I recommend the pulled pork and brisket sandwiches and the loaded tots. Being a ski resort, there are plenty of other options. I didn’t find one that was not useful and functional for what it was. That said, my recommendation is to do lunches on the property and dinners off-site. There are just too many good Park City restaurants to be denied.

AMENITIES: Six different lodging options.

Accessibility to access ski lifts, ski school, and other guest services.

Snowboarding and ski lessons or rentals available for additional purchase.

Proximity to shopping (with gear shops on-site).

Public transportation.

Onsite laundry.

Complimentary high-speed wireless internet.

Restaurants and lounges.

Room service.

Meeting and event space.

On-site garage parking, and valet available.

Ski-in/Ski-out access.

Year-round heated outdoor pool and hot tubs.

Fitness center.

Spa treatments.

ROOM TYPES: Room options at Grand Summit Hotel are as follows: King Room

THE BEST THING TO DO WITHIN A 10-MINUTE WALK: You don’t need ten minutes of walking to find the best thing to do at Park City Mountain Resort. It’s two steps from your door. It’s the mountain. In winters, the choice is obvious — ski ’til you are… about an hour away from dropping (leave a little something in the tank). Then hit the hot tub with some whiskey and recharge for a night out. Pro Tip: Unless you are really, really good at skiing or snowboarding, get a guide. They don’t ever make you feel like an incompetent dweeb. Instead, they help you savvy out the lay of the mountain while also 1) giving you vital tips, and 2) allowing you to skip to the front of all lines. I got a private snowboarding instructor for myself for my first day on the mountain. My buddy, who skis, tagged along with us. Over the course of the day, we crisscrossed the whole mountain, got whisked to the front of every line, heard a ton of “stupid tourist / crazy mountain town full of cool young people” stories, and I was given three tips that immediately and dramatically improved my performance. I literally cannot think of a better way to spend money and I think I’ll have a private instructor every time I ever ski from now on. Period. *** If you’re visiting in summer, you can take the lifts up to mountain bike down (very fun and every bit the workout of skiing or boarding in the winter) or just lift up and go hike or picnic. Also, have you ever done Alpine Slides? Because if you do visit in the summer, that’s an unmissable activity. It’s just so much fun. Right now, all but two lifts are open for bikers. A note on rentals: Whether it’s skis, snowboards, or bikes — get the premium option. I promise. Save money on drinks. Or fly coach in a middle seat. Or do whatever else you need to do to save. Your gear is so tightly linked to your overall enjoyment that you should always, always go with the best possible option. *** One more pro-tip: Anyone who doesn’t make maximum use of the hot tub at a mountain resort is doing it wrong. THE BEST THING TO DO WITHIN A 10-MINUTE DRIVE: This is a terrible picture for the same reason why this next recommendation should absolutely be taken — I was drinking whiskey! High West has made a monster name for itself in the whiskey scene and a tasting at the High West Saloon is an absolute Park City “must.” Moreover, the food at High West absolutely holds the standard of the whiskey and incorporates it in fun ways. The bourbon cobbler is one of the best dessert bites I’ve tasted all year while the deviled eggs and hot chicken also shouldn’t be missed. Of all the “scenes” in Park City — and this being a mountain town full of millionaires, there are a lot of them — the scene at High West Saloon when you score a table is perhaps the best. Everyone is happy. Everyone is feasting. It’s a whole lot of fun. When you’re done at the saloon, there are plenty of bars sure to be popping off. It’s really just a matter of vibe and since they’re all lined up neatly next to one another just wander between them until you find someplace you like. This is a vague recommendation but trust me: it’s easy — follow the crowd.

BED GAME: These beds (and, by extension, the rooms) are comfortable… if a little more functional than purely comfortable. The rooms are built for high traffic and accommodating people clunking around in ski gear — so almost everything is built to last more than its built for luxury, aesthetics, or pure comfort. The pillows aren’t bad at all, but they aren’t the sorts of cloud-like down pillows that you dream of. The sheets are good and the comforters are fine. All very passable but no touches so thoughtful or unique that you think back on the sleep you got as exquisite months later. Pro Tip: Bring a small humidifier. The mountain air is dry and the heat is often running at night, so you’re going to get dried out — which will amplify hangovers. Rating: 6/10 SEXINESS RATING: Welp… Park City Mountain Resort features kids. So that’s a strike against its sexiness. It’s also not so stylized or sleek that you constantly feel titillated — that’s just not the vibe. The bathtubs are relatively shallow and mundane and the public spaces get pretty mellow pretty early.

All of that said… This is an adventure haven and adventurers are sexy and after all the adventure there's a hot tub and hot tubs are very sexy. So it's sort of a toss-up with the tie going to the hot tub and all the beautiful cool people. Rating: 6/10

THE VIEWS AND PHOTO SPOTS: The hotel isn't a thirst trap and Instagram haven but the mountain views are beyond impeccable. Seriously, the views are so intoxicating that they're worth the cost of the trip all on their own. From the top of the mountain, you're able to see the entire Wasatch Valley. There's no better IG fodder than that. Rating: 10/10 BEST SEASON TO VISIT: Summer is underrated for Park City. There are fewer people, tons of activities, and so much adventure on offer. That said, this is a mountain town and if you only go to a mountain town once per year, it should be winter… ish. My actual recommendation is to go in the spring shoulder season — with a few weeks left in the season. It's less crowded, the sun is often out, and the vibe is very high. Rooms for next season are booking up now!